On 19 November 1980, the Second Committee of the General Assembly approved without a vote a project to assist in the reconstruction of Lebanon. Thirty states sponsor him. The decision prepares resolution 35/85, adopted on 5 December. The archives describe Lebanese programmes, the role of international agencies and the priority given to the South. They also distinguish between promised and actual aid. This diplomatic stage does not create a new financial envelope for the United Nations, but calls for the continuation and monitoring of its assistance.

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On 19 November 1980, the Second Committee of the United Nations General Assembly approved, without a vote, a project on the reconstruction and development of Lebanon. Thirty states sponsor him. This stage prepares resolution 35/85, adopted on 5 December. The text calls for an extension of international assistance to Lebanese plans, without announcing a new UN financial envelope.

On 19 November 1980 a decision in committee

The record is contained in document A/C.2/35/L.57. The representative of the Sudan introduced him on 12 November at the 42nd meeting of the Second Committee. It deals with economic and financial issues. One week later, at its 44th meeting, she approved the draft without a vote. The representative of Lebanon made a statement after that decision.

The report transmitted to the General Assembly records this succession of acts. It distinguished the presentation of the draft, its adoption in committee and its recommendation at the plenary session. Therefore, 19 November does not correspond to the final adoption of the resolution. The meeting took place on 5 December 1980 at the 84th meeting of the General Assembly, also without a vote.

This clarification avoids assigning the anniversary date a decision taken 16 days later. It also allows us to understand the nature of the text: a recommendation resulting from the economic examination of the Lebanese file, not a Security Council resolution on a military operation.

Thirty countries behind the project

The first sponsors include Arab, African, Asian and Western States. These include Sudan, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Morocco and Yemen, but also the United States, France, Italy and Norway. Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Philippines, Ecuador and Uruguay also participated in the initial sponsorship.

Other delegations then joined them, including Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Japan, Mauritania, Senegal, Chad and Tunisia. The final number of thirty sponsors measures formal support for the project. It does not constitute a statement of financial contributions and does not mean that each of these countries has provided assistance.

Adoption without a vote reflects the absence of a vote on this text. It does not provide a table of individual votes. The archive therefore does not allow this procedure to be transformed into a numerical result, with a number of favourable votes attributed to all members of the Organization.

Aid to Lebanese plans, not a new fund

The draft calls on the Secretary-General to continue the assistance available in the United Nations system. The objective is to help the Lebanese government prepare and implement its reconstruction and development plans. The specialized agencies and other United Nations bodies are invited to intensify their efforts.

The text also recognizes the work of the Reconstruction Assistance Coordinator. It notes the aid already provided or announced by several countries. This formulation maintains an essential distinction: a pledge of funding is not a disbursement. The resolution does not provide a status of country-by-country payments.

Its six provisions do not create a new encrypted envelope. They organise continued international support and follow-up. The Secretary-General is to report on the progress made at the next session of the General Assembly. The mechanism is thus based on Lebanese plans, external assistance and subsequent reporting on their implementation.

The South at the heart of the reconstruction programme

The economic dossier examined that year included a programme of the Council for Development and Reconstruction. The Arab summit in Tunis, held in November 1979, had provided a contribution of $2 billion over five years. Half was to benefit South Lebanon. This is the Arab commitment referred to in the 1980 documents, not an appropriation voted by the United Nations on 19 November.

In the face of limited resources, the government had selected an abbreviated program of $298.5 million in spending over 12 months, half of which was for the South. The selection of projects took into account economic and social priorities, security conditions and the capacity of the State to implement them.

An agreement signed on 14 October 1980 between UNICEF and the Development and Reconstruction Board provided for support for the identification, preparation and implementation of projects in 1980-1981. This included water supply and the repair or construction of schools and hospitals in the South. These operations give concrete content to the assistance referred to in the diplomatic text.

Rebuilding the political settlement without delay

The November approach extends past decisions. Resolution 35/85 recalls the texts of the General Assembly of December 1978 and December 1979, as well as the Economic and Social Council resolution of 29 April 1980.

The latter expressed a clear position: reconstruction and development should not wait for a political settlement and the full restoration of public order. States believed that such work could itself promote peace and reconciliation. It was not a question of declaring the security conditions restored, but of maintaining an economic effort despite their deterioration.

19 November 1980 marks a stage in this continuity. The Commission recommends continued support for Lebanese programmes; The General Assembly ratified on 5 December. The next meeting foreseen in the text is the report of the Secretary-General to the thirty-sixth session, which is responsible for reporting on actual progress.

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