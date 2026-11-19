Beaujolais nouveau arrives on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The Rural Code fixes its sale on the third Thursday in November for the early wines concerned. This calendar, adopted in 1985, organizes the distribution and appointments of the vineyard around a common date, without concern to all the wines.

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Beaujolais nouveau arrives this Thursday, November 19. This date changes from year to year, but the rule remains the same: the sale to the consumer of the early wines concerned begins on the third Thursday in November. The calendar organizes both the production, distribution and events of the vineyard.

The third Thursday of November fell on the 19th in 2026. Article D645-17 of the Rural and Maritime Code lays down this benchmark for the wines concerned marked « new » or « early ». The text aims at placing the consumer on the market. It does not mean that all harvests take place at the same time or that the transport must wait for that day.

A marketing authorisation at an annual meeting

The interprofessional Beaujolais brought the historical landmark back to 15 November 1951. An administrative note then allows the sale of certain wines before the date that had been fixed for the labels. The meeting then expanded as producers, distributors and traders organized around a common deadline.

The third Thursday is set in 1985, according to the chronology of interprofession. The choice of a weekday, rather than a fixed date in the month, also gives organizers a stable benchmark: the launch always falls just before the weekend. The Beaujeu calendar illustrates this year, with animations announced from 18 to 22 November.

« New » is not the name of a raw

In the vineyard, the mention concerns the Beaujolais and Beaujolais Villages appellations. It does not cover all the wines in the territory and does not refer to one more wine. A bottle with the name of a raw wine and a first wine from the same vineyard meet different rules and schedules.

Early reds and rosés are made from gamay. The producer must conduct the vinification and packaging within the time that separates the harvest from the date of release. Methods and durations may vary depending on the vats. The word « new » first indicates the type of marketing and the vintage, not a single recipe.

The common calendar explains why the word « Beaujolais » goes back to the same period in posters, showcases and calendars. In the Rhone, appointments take place over several days; their duration does not change the common launch date. November 19 is the date of placing on the market the first products from harvest 2026, not the date of leaving all Beaujolais wines.

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