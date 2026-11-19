A railway strike is announced in Italy from Friday 20 November at 9 p.m. to Saturday 21 to 8 p.m. local time. Operators publish lists of guaranteed trains. Passengers must check their train number, connections and the conditions of reimbursement with each operator.

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A national strike hit Italian rail from Friday 20 November at 9 p.m. to Saturday 21 at 8 p.m. local time. Trenitalia, Trenord and Italo publish lists of guaranteed trains. Another movement, distinct, concerns road transport on Friday. Passengers must check their train number and operator before leaving.

The Ferrovie dello Stato, Trenitalia, Trenitalia Tper and Trenord groups are concerned during the 23 hours of notice. In its opinion of 19 November, Trenitalia provides for amendments or cancellations. The operator warns that consequences may affect certain services before and after the start of the movement. The announcement does not imply a complete shutdown of the network.

The guaranteed trains are checked by number

For the main lines, Trenitalia refers to its list of guaranteed services. A train on this list does not automatically guarantee correspondence with another operator. For a trip that includes several segments, check the entire chain from the departure station to the last regional train.

Italo published a specific list for 20 and 21 November. It distinguishes guaranteed trains from services which must run outside the strike range, or which arrive shortly after the start. It is therefore not enough to look at the name of the line: two trains on the same relationship may encounter different situations.

For regional trains, Trenitalia recalls the essential service bands included in the applicable lists, in particular from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for business days. The movement overflows on Saturday. It is better to consult the list of the operator and the region concerned rather than assume that each train of these beaches is running. Trenord and Trenitalia Tper have their own channels.

What to do with a ticket already purchased?

Trenitalia states that travellers who renounce an Intercity or Frecce may apply for a refund up to the time of departure of the reserved train. For its regional services, it indicates a request until midnight the day before the strike begins. It also provides for a postponement of travel under comparable conditions, depending on the available places. These provisions concern the banknotes and services which it operates and do not assume any action to Italy or another seller.

The 24-hour movement announced on Friday in road transport is subject to further notice. Buses can be modified or deleted according to local programs, especially when connecting to a train. In Trentino and Haut-Adige, regional operators also announce separate movements that can affect several links. Neither the day of Friday nor the day of Saturday are therefore limited to a single schedule for all transport.

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