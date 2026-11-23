The Ministry of Justice of Armenia opened the consultation on the draft Constitution. The proposed preamble no longer refers to the 1990 Declaration of Independence. Nikol Pachinian asks the opposition to support the organisation of a referendum, which must be approved by two thirds of the deputies and has no date.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Armenian Ministry of Justice published on Monday, 23 November, a first version of the draft Constitution and invited citizens to propose amendments. The new preamble, of which Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian has read an excerpt, places the future of the State within its internationally recognized borders, without repeating the reference of the current text to the 1990 Declaration of Independence. The current Constitution has not changed and no referendum date has been announced.

What changes in the proposed preamble

The current Constitution refers to the principles of the Armenian State and the national objectives set out in the Declaration of Independence of 23 August 1990. The preamble presented on Monday is part of another formulation: it sets out the objective of an independent and peaceful State in its internationally recognized territory. The Department of Justice points out that the text can still be amended during the consultation.

The issue goes beyond the institutional debate in Yerevan. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan presented the withdrawal of this reference as a condition for the signing of a peace agreement: in his view, the reference to the 1990 Declaration amounts to a claim on Nagorny Karabakh. Yerevan contests this interpretation. On Monday, Pachinian said that the adoption of a new Constitution was a way to achieve the signing and ratification of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. This is the goal announced by the Prime Minister, not an agreement reached by the publication of the project.

The referendum is not yet called

Article 202 of the current Constitution requires a referendum to adopt a new Constitution. To submit the draft to the electorate, the National Assembly must vote by a two-thirds majority of all its deputies. According to Pachinian, his group, Civil Contract, is six voices from this threshold. He again called on the opposition to vote for a referendum, which would not amount to approving the text itself.

The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment he had made on 19 November: he would resign if the voters rejected the text and, if it were adopted, would not seek a new mandate as Prime Minister after the next election. At this stage, the new stage is the publication of the draft by the Justice, which opens the public debate before any parliamentary decision.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews