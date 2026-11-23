The Huthia authorities in Sana’a reported 17 employees killed and 11 injured following strikes in Hodeida Governorate, Yemen. They attribute these strikes to Saudi Arabia. The balance sheet is provisional. The Governor indicated that research was continuing and the Department reported telecommunications cuts.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Huthies of Sana’a reported 17 employees killed and 11 injured after strikes on Monday, 23 November, in the Yemeni governorate of Hodeida. The Ministry of Telecommunications of these authorities assigns the strikes to Saudi Arabia. The balance sheet remains provisional.

Research continues

The ministry places the strikes at dawn. It states that they have touched buildings of a public telecommunications company, including premises used by its staff. Hodeida Governor Abdallah Atifi also reported 17 deaths during a visit on Monday. He indicated that teams were continuing their research under the rubble.

Several interim reports have been circulated throughout the day. The figure of 11 injured was that reported by the Ministry of Telecommunications. No independent assessment could be made. Research in Saudi public press releases did not reveal a response to this episode.

Cuts reported by the Ministry

The Ministry also reported interruptions in telecommunications and Internet access in several districts of the governorate. He did not give a recovery schedule. The extent and duration of the cuts were not independently verified.

Hodeida, on the Red Sea, is controlled by the Houthis, which is fought by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and which supports the internationally recognized Yemeni government. On 20 November, the coalition had asked civilians to leave Hodeida port. This warning was aimed at the port and does not confirm the attribution of the strikes reported on Monday.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews