Tajikistan notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the Rome Statute on 20 November. It will not take effect until November 2027. The European Union and the Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties responded on Monday, recalling that withdrawal does not remove the country’s previous obligations to the Court.

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Tajikistan notified the United Nations on 20 November of its withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC). According to the depositary’s opinion, this decision will not take effect until 20 November 2027. The European Union and the Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties called on Monday, 23 November Dushanbe to reconsider its decision or maintain its commitment to the institution.

Notification does not terminate accession

The Secretary-General of the United Nations recorded the notification in his capacity as depositary of the Treaty. Article 127 lays down a period of one year from receipt, unless the notification provides for a later date. Tajikistan therefore remains a State party until the withdrawal takes effect.

The same article states that withdrawal does not remove obligations arising during accession, including already accumulated financial obligations. Nor does it affect the cooperation due in connection with investigations or criminal proceedings initiated before it takes effect. The Court shall retain the opportunity to examine the matters already before it on that date.

Brussels asks Dushanbe to reverse its decision

On behalf of the European Union, the High Representative asked Tajikistan to reconsider its decision. The text published on Monday by the EU Council cites six other countries that started withdrawal in 2026: Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, Venezuela and Nauru. These notifications do not mean that they have already taken effect.

The Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties, which brings together the States members of the Statute, also regretted the process. She invited Dushanbe to raise her concerns in the Assembly rather than leaving the framework of the Treaty.

A previous dispute on cooperation with the Court

In March 2026, in the case file on the situation in Ukraine, a Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC found that Tajikistan had failed to comply with a request for the arrest and surrender of Vladimir Putin during his visit to Tajik territory. The Presidency of the Court transmitted this finding to the Assembly in May. Neither the notice of deposit of the United Nations nor the declarations issued on Monday establish that this dispute motivated the decision to withdraw.

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