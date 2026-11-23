On 22 November, the United Nations confirmed that strikes had damaged its premises in Khartoum while employees were inside. She did not give a balance sheet for the building or attribute the strikes. These reservations illustrate an essential distinction in the documentation of the Sudanese conflict: to confirm a fact, to establish its consequences and to designate a person responsible are three different works.

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On 22 November, the United Nations confirmed that strikes had damaged its premises in Khartoum while employees were inside. She did not give a balance sheet for the building or attribute the strikes. These reservations illustrate an essential distinction in the documentation of the Sudanese conflict: to confirm a fact, to establish its consequences and to designate a person responsible are three different works.

An emergency release is not an investigation report

Humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown made public the elements available to her office: a damaged building in a residential area and colleagues inside at the time of the strikes. It recalled that international humanitarian law protects civilians and persons and property assigned to relief. Its communiqué does not contain any conclusion as to the responsibility or deliberate nature of an attack on this building.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is carrying out follow-up work over months. In a separate June 2026 study on conflict-related sexual violence, his office in the Sudan explained that it had conducted field missions inside and outside the country, as well as remote monitoring. It is based on interviews with victims, witnesses and stakeholders. This describes the protocol of this study, not how the 22 November damage was found.

Protecting witnesses may require not publishing everything

The June study gives a concrete example. Where fewer than ten incidents are documented, the office shall omit detailed geographic references and certain cross-references that may permit identification, including the combination of the alleged perpetrator’s location and profile. A public report therefore does not necessarily reproduce all the information held by the organization. This choice protects those who have provided information; it does not turn unpublished items into evidence that the reader could verify.

Another body, the independent international fact-finding mission for the Sudan, explained in June 2024 that it had conducted approximately 80 interviews with victims and witnesses, although it had not yet had physical access to the country. In particular, it had collected information during visits to Kenya. This example shows what interviews outside the territory can do. It does not mean that investigators can see all sites or document each incident.

An audited balance sheet is not a complete balance sheet

The semi-annual report submitted on 17 November covered January to June 2026. During the presentation, OHCHR separately provided an extended count to the end of October. He explained that the figures were for deaths that he could confirm and that the actual balance was probably heavier. These data do not include the November 22 incident.

A statement should therefore be read taking into account the author, the period of time and what it establishes. The coordinator here reports damage to emergency facilities; follow-up reports document victims or violations within a defined scope. None of these documents alone is valid for judgment on individual responsibility.

Archive: Nile in Khartoum, January 2024. The image shows neither the United Nations premises nor the damage of 22 November 2026. سندس ادريس / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0. Composition Libnanews.

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