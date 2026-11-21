A court notice on 4 December fixes a sale of medical equipment from the Rahal Hospital in Akkar. The file includes an MRI device, 15 haemodialysis devices and five incubators. The advertised sale is not about the building and does not confirm any change in consultations or admissions.

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A notice of court sale fixed Friday, December 4, 2026, at 2 p.m., an auction of equipment from the Rahal Hospital in Akkar. The inventory includes one MRI device, 15 haemodialysis devices and five incubators. The notice does not concern the sale of the building or the closure of the establishment.

The appointment mentioned in File No. 181/2024 is fixed in the building of the Rahal Hospital, near the crossroads of Sheikh Mohammad, at 2 p.m., Lebanon time. The notice designates the Akkar-Rahal Frères hospital company and provides for a public sale on site. It provides for each inventory entry a number of units, an estimate and an auction price. These amounts are not final selling prices.

Imaging, dialysis and block material

The fifteen hemodialysis devices are distributed over three lines of the inventory, as are the five neonatal incubators. The table also mentions two anaesthetic appliances, as well as surveillance equipment and block lamps. The list shall indicate the goods covered by the notice; it does not state whether the equipment is operating, whether it is currently being used, or whether it represents all the equipment available to the establishment.

The hospital register and sales notice do not say the same thing

The Ministry of Public Health lists the Rahal Hospital as a private facility in the Akkar and reports it as open. This administrative indication does not make it possible to check the services available today. The notice of sale, for its part, does not mention any change in consultations, admissions or dialysis sessions. It does not provide further information on the possible replacement of the aircraft concerned.

Rahal is separate from the Abdallah al-Rassi public hospital in Halba. Al-Sahla’s public hospital project is also a separate case: the call for proposals from the Development and Reconstruction Council was for an environmental impact assessment, not for the opening of an establishment. None of these documents establish a transfer of patients or a change in their management following the announced sale.

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