The CNSS announces £363 billion in advances for contracted hospitals and doctors. The decisions of 19 November concern 4,809 care cases already completed. No transfer is confirmed. The rates of 90% and 85% calculate the advance to the claimant, not the part of the invoice reimbursed.

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The National Social Security Fund (CNSS) decided on 19 November to allocate 363 billion Lebanese pounds in advance to hospitals and doctors who had been contracted for 4,809 cases already completed. The Fund announces transfers in the following days, without date of payment confirmed.

Decisions 603, 604 and 605 relate to care provided to insured persons on behalf of the CNSS. The press release from Public Relations, issued on November 20, announced that the funds would be transferred to the accounts of the claimants, but did not state that the orders had been executed or that the funds had been received. It does not provide a breakdown between institutions and doctors. The 4,809 records do not constitute a separate count of patients and the funds are not paid directly to the insured.

From filing to payment of advance

Information note No. 822 organizes the general circuit. The contracted hospitals submit monthly vouchers indicating the number of cases, their value according to the rates of the Fund and the shares of the institution and the medical team. Once the vouchers have been signed by the competent office, the arrangements provide for up to 15 days to transmit them to the accounts and then up to 15 days for payment to be made. These deadlines relate to the processing of vouchers: they do not allow the calculation of a payment date from 19 November.

This circuit allows claimants to receive some of the amounts due before the final settlement of their files. The release on this instalment does not specify the stage reached for each institution or for all payments. It does not, therefore, measure the time between the completion of care and its settlement.

To which the rates of 90% and 85% apply

At the beginning of the year, Note No. 822 provided for an advance of 75% of the value of eligible hospital records, excluding dialysis. Note No 833 of 8 June increased this rate to 90 % for surgical procedures on the lump sum and to 85 % for the other hospital cases concerned, still without dialysis. These rates apply to May 2026 and subsequent months. The basis is the value of the file according to the rates recognized by the CNSS, not necessarily the entire hospital invoice.

The two percentages are used to calculate the advance to the claimant. They do not set the rate of payment for each act or the rest for the insured person. The press release does not specify the distribution of 4,809 cases among the categories of acts.

Two cumulations for 2026, not two envelopes to be added

By integrating this tranche, the CNSS has increased hospital advances to approximately £6,475 billion since the beginning of 2026. For the same year, it has a total of approximately 7,900 billion for the sector, counting also dialysis but excluding payments to institutions which do not benefit from the advance system. The first cumulation is included in the second. Both include the tranche whose transfer remains to be confirmed: they do not alone prove the amount received.

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