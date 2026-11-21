The Dar Hashem house opens Kitab on Hamra Street in Beirut. The bookshop brings together its own publications and books from other publishers. Two translations enlighten the catalogue of the house, from Munira Khayyat’s investigation of South Lebanon to Irish fiction. The schedule of meetings remains to be specified.

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The Dar Hashem house opened Kitab, a bookshop on Hamra Street in Beirut. It presents its own publications and works by other publishers. The opening gives a physical point of sale to an Arab catalogue that goes from literary translation to the investigation of the war in South Lebanon.

The publisher had set his opening appointment on Wednesday 11 November and announced the following day that the bookshop had welcomed its first readers. He presents Kitab both as a point of sale and as a reading place. In his announcement, Dar Hashem said he wanted to make room for discussion about books. It does not yet detail a schedule of meetings in the public information consulted.

Kitab bookshop in Hamra: from catalog to street

The place has a different name than the publisher who created it. It is not, however, simply a counter for the withdrawal of Dar Hashem’s orders: in its opening presentation, the house specifies that the shelves must include books from other publishers. It does not publish a complete list of these houses or an inventory of on-site titles. Dar Hashem’s online catalogue provides information on the founder’s editorial line, but not on the availability of a specific volume in the bookshop.

Two translations give an idea of this line. Anthropologist Munira Khayyat dedicatedA Landscape of Warto the life of the villages of South Lebanon in an environment shaped by years of conflict. The book first appeared in English in 2022. Dar Hashem published the Arabic translation of Ahmad A. Mohsen in 2026. The home catalogue also includes a translation from Irish novelist Sally Rooney. These titles have different records: the field survey in Lebanon and contemporary fiction in translation.

Diplomatic texts occupy another place. Dar Hashem publishes in ArabicThe strength of negotiation, d’Abbas Araghchi. Its second edition, published in 2026, adds a chapter on Iran’s negotiations around the 12-day war of 2025. The book presents the author’s account, which is a part of the discussions. The house places one of its first public activities around this work, when it was signed in Muscat in April 2025. The opening in Hamra marks another stage: the publisher now has a place of sale in Beirut.

An open place, meetings still to be specified

Kitab settles in a street where shops and cafes have long been alongside bookstores. The choice of this address gives a place to consult and buy works that could already be obtained through other channels. He does not yet tell how the bookshop will select books from other houses, or what meetings readers can attend.

The advertisement is located Kitab on Hamra Street in Beirut. It does not specify a regular street number or opening hours. The published information thus allows us to locate the bookshop and identify some titles from its founder’s catalogue, not to guarantee access at any given time or the presence of a book on its shelves.

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