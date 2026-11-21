Commemorations of Independence began on Saturday in Lebanon, before the announced speech of Joseph Aoun. In Tyre, the Chief of UNIFIL met with women from the South. The Bank of Lebanon announces a work plan on deposits, while Kryvyï Rih and the European budget are making news.

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Saturday, November 21, 2026, 6 p.m. Beirut time. The tributes to the 83rd anniversary of Independence began in Lebanon, before Joseph Aoun’s announced speech. In Tyre, women from the South met with the UNIFIL leader to discuss the post-employment situation. In Washington, D.C., the Bank of Lebanon reported that it had finalized a work plan on the deposit return project.

Independence: the tributes before Nahr al-Kalb’s appointment

Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi laid a wreath at Camille Chamun’s tomb in Deir el-Qamar, according to the Lebanese public agency. The Ministry of Information organized its own commemoration, particularly on the role of the arts and the media in combating hate speech. These tributes precede the National Day of Sunday, November 22.

The Presidency announced at 6 p.m. a flag raising in Nahr al-Kalb and a speech by Joseph Aoun. Traffic restrictions announced in the area have a separate schedule from that of the ceremony, with a planned device starting at 3 p.m.

In Tyre, UNIFIL brings together Southern women

The head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Diodato Abagnara, met more than 70 participants in the mission’s women’s groups in Tyre, according to the Lebanese State Agency. He argued to maintain surveillance, reporting of violations and support to communities after the end of the mandate. Participants discussed, inter alia, the role of women in supporting displaced families and the rehabilitation of localities. This meeting does not set out the mandate or form of a possible United Nations presence after UNIFIL, which remains within the purview of the Security Council.

In Beirut, an evaluation to get back to school

The Minister of Education, Rima Karami, visited the Tarik Jdideh III public school, where an assessment was being carried out for children following a non-formal course, either dropped out or were unable to attend school. UNICEF and representatives of the European Union participated in the visit, according to the official Lebanese report. Assessment should help determine the level at which a child can join general education or move towards vocational training. No results, timetable or national count were reported during this visit.

Deposits: Bank of Lebanon announces work stage

The Bank of Lebanon says that its governor, Karim Suaid, and Jihad Azour, head of the International Monetary Fund for the Middle East and Central Asia, discussed in Washington, D.C., the progress of the bill on financial stabilization and deposit restitution. According to the central bank, a work plan by the end of the year is intended to clarify the points of convergence and to continue discussions on the measures still to be clarified. This deadline does not set a voting date or a repayment schedule. The Fund did not announce a financing agreement at the end of this interview.

Syria: Victims pilot form closed

The National Commission for Transitional Justice closed its pilot form, which was opened on 14 November. People who have already filled in will not have to start again when the register is officially launched. The Commission has yet to verify their files and has not announced an opening date. The filing of a form does not give itself the right to compensation. This register is distinct from the Athar system, which is used to search for missing persons.

Ukraine: Two dead in attack on Kryvyi Rih

A Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on Friday night killed an ambulance attendant and a child, according to the head of the city’s defence council, Oleksandr Vilkul. The local official announced 58 injured on Saturday morning. The head of the regional administration then reported 60 people requesting treatment, according to the Ukrainian media, who reported on his assessment. This figure does not correspond to the number of hospitalizations.

European Union: a new proposal for the 2028–34 budget

The President of the European Council António Costa proposes to reduce the ceiling on commitments from the Commission’s initial draft by 204 billion euros. This is not a decrease of 204 billion compared to the current framework. The potential revenue from digital services of large companies is one of the avenues examined. Neither the proposed amount nor a new digital contribution is adopted.

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