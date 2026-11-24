In Beirut on 24 November, the Lebanese and French Foreign Affairs Commissions agreed to strengthen their exchanges and organize visits, according to Fadi Allamé. The Lebanese deputies called on Paris to continue its work in the Security Council. No new UNIFIL mandate has been announced.

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The Lebanese and French Foreign Affairs Committees want to strengthen their exchanges and organise new visits. Fadi Allamé, who chairs the Lebanese commission, announced on Tuesday 24 November after their meeting in Beirut. The Lebanese deputies called on France to help avoid a vacuum after UNIFIL. No new UN mandate has been announced.

Visits between the two commissions

Fadi Allamé first welcomed French parliamentarians on behalf of the Speaker of the House, Nabih Berry. The delegation then met with the Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs and Migrants. The Lebanese deputy distinguished the two moments in his report at the end of the sitting.

The delegation included Carole Guillerm, Pierre Pribetich and Jean-Paul Lecoq, all three members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly. The concrete follow-up announced by Allamé remains parliamentary: strengthen cooperation between committees and exchange visits. It has not given a date or programme for such exchanges.

MEPs also discussed financial reforms, the issue of losses in the financial system and discussions with the International Monetary Fund. The chairman of the commission cited internal displacement in Lebanon and the presence of Syrian refugees as other issues. He did not announce any vote or financial agreement at the end of the meeting.

A request to Paris, a UN decision

With regard to South Lebanon, the Lebanese Commission insisted on support for the army, the state authority to the border and the need to avoid a vacuum after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. According to Allamé, its members asked France to continue its action in the Security Council to define the successor arrangements to the mission.

At a separate hearing in Baabda, President Joseph Aoun argued that a possible replacement force should be placed under UN authority. He proposed that resolution 1701 should be retained as a framework, but that it should be adjusted if necessary. That is the position set out by the Lebanese President, not a French commitment or a Security Council decision.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received the three deputies separately in the presence of Ambassador Patrick Durel. The interview focused on the continuity of a UN presence and government reforms. In another meeting, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said the work on the follow-up of the mission was continuing.

The United Nations calendar has not changed as a result of these exchanges. Resolution 2790 sets the end of the mandate of UNIFIL as at 31 December 2026. The withdrawal of its staff must then take place over a period of up to one year. An exchange of visits between Members does not affect this timetable or the conditions for a possible new mission.

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