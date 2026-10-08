A government overhaul blocked by Washington and Riyadh? Behind the scenes of a battle around Nawaf Salam

Would a government reshuffle in Lebanon be held back by Washington and Riyadh? While Nawaf Salam faces internal tensions, a diplomatic hypothesis evokes a government change related to the Saudi-Iranian negotiations. Between Hezbollah, American pressure and regional rapprochement, political balances remain uncertain, without an official external veto.

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A draft government change appears in regional negotiations

A change of government in Lebanon is one of the scenarios mentioned in the diplomatic exchanges around the war in Yemen. The hypothesis does not come from a Lebanese official announcement. It is attributed to an anonymous diplomatic interlocutor who establishes a link between the Saudi-Iranian negotiations and the future of the executive headed by Nawaf Salam. According to this reading, a rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran could lead to a new Lebanese government formula, less conflicting in its relations with Hezbollah.

This information changes the terms of the debate on possible reshuffle. The proposed change would not only be intended to replace disputed ministers for their results. It could accompany a deeper change in political relations between Lebanese actors and their regional partners.

However, the scenario remains conditional. No agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the composition of the Lebanese government was reached on 8 October 2026. No name of alternative prime minister is advanced. No timetable for government change is confirmed.

The question of a possible US or Saudi veto should be considered in this context. The information available shows that the two Powers attach particular importance to the stability of the Lebanese State. They do not demonstrate that they officially prohibited Nawaf Salam from changing his team.

On the other hand, the policies advocated by Washington and Riyadh can affect the calculations of Lebanese officials. A change in the balance around Hezbollah could be interpreted as a change of political line, not a mere administrative reorganization.

The scenario of a Saudi-Iranian agreement through Lebanon

The most precise hypothesis appears in the information on the military offensive in Yemen. A diplomatic interlocutor refers to a one-week deadline granted by Saudi Arabia to Yemeni forces that it supports to achieve significant military results.

According to this version, Riyadh would seek to improve its position before entering into negotiations. If the operations did not produce the expected progress, the kingdom could favour direct discussions with the Houthis, under Iranian and Pakistani mediation.

The envisaged content would then go beyond the Yemeni question alone. He referred to a regional regulation which could also concern Lebanon and Iraq.

The reasoning is based on a specific idea: a lasting agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran would require a reduction of tensions in several countries where their interests meet or oppose.

In that perspective, Lebanon would not be treated as an isolated case. Its political future could become one of the components of a broader regional arrangement.

The interlocutor goes so far as to envisage a government change that would reduce tensions with Hezbollah. In his view, such a formula could promote internal dialogue and reduce political and security pressures.

This hypothesis is far-reaching. It assumes that the composition of the Government of Lebanon could be integrated into a regional negotiation with a starting point in Yemen.

But it is based on a single anonymous diplomatic assessment. The information available does not confirm that Riyadh or Tehran have indeed included a change of Lebanese government on their agenda.

Why Saudi Arabia’s Position Is a Determinant

Saudi Arabia occupies an important place in Lebanon’s political and economic balances. Its support for the government of Nawaf Salam is part of a broader policy of strengthening State institutions.

The return of Saudi emissary Yazid ben Farhane to Beirut comes in a particularly tense regional context. Discussions include Lebanese stability, bilateral relations and prospects for economic cooperation.

The diplomatic messages attributed to Riyadh emphasize support for the government and the sovereign decisions of the state. They also stress the need to strengthen the authority of institutions throughout the country.

This direction is an important element in understanding the limitations of possible government change.

A reformulation aimed at improving administrative efficiency would not necessarily alter relations between Beirut and Riyadh. On the other hand, a new government formula calling into question the State’s commitments on the issue of arms could create political difficulties.

The information available also refers to Saudi Arabia’s desire to expand economic exchanges with Lebanon. Lebanese exports to the Kingdom are among the subjects likely to be advanced.

Bilateral agreements are also mentioned, without their final content being fully specified.

This economic dimension reinforces the importance of the relationship with Riyadh. The Lebanese Government is seeking external support to improve its recovery prospects. A deterioration in its relations with Saudi Arabia could complicate this process.

However, this diplomatic dependence should not be confused with the existence of a veto. The information examined does not contain any official Saudi statement prohibiting a reshuffle.

Washington defends state transformation, not just ministerial stability

The American position appears to be more directly linked to issues of sovereignty and security.

The US officials mentioned in the October 8 news report describe their Lebanese policy as a process designed to gradually strengthen the state authority.

The first step concerns the implementation of the negotiated arrangements between Lebanon and Israel. The second is aimed at consolidating the responsibility of Lebanese institutions in the territory, arms and security decisions.

This approach goes beyond the only question of keeping Nawaf Salam in power. Washington is seeking changes in the functioning of the Lebanese state.

Hezbollah’s file is central to this strategy. The United States calls for concrete measures regarding the party’s weapons and military infrastructure.

Available information also shows that Washington is exerting pressure on the Lebanese authorities to achieve faster progress.

In these circumstances, the composition of the government is of political importance. A team supporting the implementation of the commitments made by the State is more in line with the US objectives than a formula calling these guidelines into question.

But this preference is not evidence of a veto against any ministerial change.

A reshaping of the same objectives could be compatible with US policy. Conversely, a change to slow down or modify Hezbollah commitments could raise objections.

The distinction is therefore less about people than about political and security orientations.

Nawaf Salam defends an institutional line that complicates compromises

Nawaf Salam’s statements on the occasion of the centenary of the Lebanese Constitution shed light on the challenges of possible government change.

The Prime Minister affirms that state sovereignty cannot be complete when decisions on war, peace and national security are taken outside constitutional institutions.

It also called for full implementation of the Taif Agreement.

This position comprises several dimensions. It concerns the distribution of powers, institutional reforms and the issue of armed force.

Nawaf Salam thus refuses to reduce the Taif agreement to the provisions that changed the powers of the institutions after the civil war.

He recalled that the text also provided for reforms that had not yet been completed.

This orientation places his government in a difficult relationship with Hezbollah. The party contests the steps to impose disarmament under external pressure. It advocates an approach related to Israeli withdrawal and security assurances.

A government formula to reduce tensions with Hezbollah should therefore determine whether it retains current commitments or whether it proposes a different method of implementing them.

This is the main political obstacle to a government change negotiated within a regional framework.

Tensions with the Lebanese Forces fuel debate on reshuffle

The crisis around energy minister Joe Saddi provides another element to the debate on the composition of the government.

The Minister refuses to attend meetings of the Council of Ministers while maintaining his portfolio. The Lebanese Forces support this position and criticize the economic management of the executive.

The conflict includes claims for electricity, tariffs and expected financial decisions.

This situation feeds questions about the effectiveness of the government team. Some political circles point to the possibility of replacing ministers whose results are contested.

However, no formal decision to reshuffle is announced.

The case of Joe Saddi shows above all that a ministerial change would not be a mere administrative operation. It could alter the relationship between Nawaf Salam and the Lebanese Forces.

Samir Geagea’s party supports several of the Prime Minister’s guidelines for strengthening the state. On the other hand, he criticizes his economic action.

A government break could therefore undermine significant political convergence on sovereignty issues.

Conversely, maintaining the conflict may weaken the authority of the Prime Minister.

This difficulty explains why a reorganization of the executive could be envisaged, even in the absence of regional negotiations on the composition of the government.

However, these two scenarios must be distinguished. The first would be a redesign to improve departmental operations. The second would be a change in political balance in a regional arrangement.

The information available does not make it possible to conclude that both approaches are linked.

Could Hezbollah benefit from a new government formula?

The scenario mentioned in the regional diplomatic exchanges is based on the idea that government change could reduce tensions with Hezbollah.

Such a development could take several forms. It could concern the composition of the executive, the modalities of the political dialogue or how to deal with the arms issue.

However, the available information does not specify which of these options would be considered.

They do not mention any agreement on a new Prime Minister. Nor do they present a list of ministers who may enter the government.

The hypothesis therefore remains political rather than operational.

However, it raises an important question: would a less confrontational government formula with Hezbollah be compatible with Lebanon’s international commitments?

The United States calls for concrete results on disarmament. The Lebanese authorities are also seeking Israeli withdrawal and security assurances.

Hezbollah, for its part, links the issue of its weapons to the Israeli military situation and threats.

A change of government would not remove these differences. It could change negotiating methods, but would not automatically resolve disagreements about objectives and their timing.

The idea of a government more conducive to dialogue with Hezbollah is therefore not sufficient to define a comprehensive political solution.

Tampa negotiations complicate the timetable for government change

The next stage of discussions between Lebanon and Israel is announced around October 20, 2026, in Florida. However, the information published on 8 October points out that the final date and level of participation are not yet fully confirmed.

The Lebanese authorities wish to extend the discussions to Israeli withdrawal, release of prisoners and deployment of the army.

They are also seeking a solution to the future of the international presence in South Lebanon.

These cases require coordination between the President of the Republic, the Government and military officials.

A government change near this deadline could complicate the preparation of Lebanese positions.

The Israeli calendar is another constraint. The general elections were announced for 27 October 2026. Several analyses point to the possible consequences of this deadline on Benjamin Netanyahu’s decisions.

Lebanese officials must therefore prepare their negotiations in a context of great uncertainty.

This can help maintain the current government team, regardless of any US or Saudi intervention.

The continuity of the executive would help to preserve the interlocutors and the cases already committed.

However, it does not guarantee the success of the negotiations.

An unestablished external veto, but real diplomatic constraints

As of 8 October 2026, the available information identifies three distinct elements.

The first is the existence of criticism of the effectiveness of some ministers and political discussions on possible reshuffle.

The second concerns US and Saudi support to Lebanese institutions, accompanied by specific expectations about strengthening the state.

The third is the hypothesis, attributed to an anonymous diplomatic interlocutor, of a government change in the context of a rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran.

These three elements do not demonstrate the existence of a joint veto between Washington and Riyadh.

No official U.S. or Saudi decision prohibiting reshuffle is reported. No document establishing a direct intervention with Nawaf Salam to prevent ministerial change is presented.

On the other hand, the diplomatic orientations of the two Powers were important parameters for Lebanese officials.

A reformulation limited to administrative management could be considered without changing the government’s broad directions.

A political transformation to review relations with Hezbollah would have far greater consequences.

It could affect negotiations with Israel, relations with Washington and prospects for cooperation with Riyadh.

The scenario of a government change linked to a regional agreement remains, for its part, dependent on still uncertain events. The results of the offensive in Yemen, the possible Saudi-Iranian negotiations and their extension to the Lebanese file are not established.

Nawaf Salam therefore remains at the head of a government that is experiencing internal tensions but is engaged in several major negotiations.

The question of a reorganization remains open. Its eventual realization will depend on Lebanese power relations, institutional decisions and regional diplomatic developments. There is no evidence available on 8 October that an American and Saudi veto has definitively closed this possibility.

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