A building was hit on Friday in this city of Taez Province, according to the Houthies authorities, which attribute the strike to Saudi Arabia. The balance sheet remains provisional and has not been confirmed independently.

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A building was hit on Friday in this city of Taez Province, according to the Houthies authorities, which attribute the strike to Saudi Arabia. The balance sheet remains provisional and has not been confirmed independently.

At least eleven people, including children, were killed on Friday 27 November in Al-Turba, southwestern Yemen, according to the Houthis-controlled Ministry of Health. His spokesman, Anees al-Asbahi, said that a cinema building, some of which was used as housing, had been hit early in the morning.

A still provisional balance sheet

The spokesman did not specify how many children were among the victims. A first local report reported eight bodies found and three people still wanted under the rubble. These figures are not an independent statement and should not be added to the balance sheet announced by the department.

The Houthies authorities blame Saudi Arabia for the strike. The Riyadh-led coalition had not responded publicly to this accusation at the time of publication. Neither the balance sheet nor the allocation of the strike could be independently verified.

Riyadh announced an attack on its Jazan refinery

On Thursday, Saudi coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki announced that an attack attributed to the Houthis had hit the Jazan refinery in the southwestern part of the kingdom. Saudi authorities announced the death of a Nepali worker. The coalition promised a military response, without establishing a public link between the statement and the strike reported the following day in Al-Turba.

This announcement comes at a time when the United Nations humanitarian leader, Tom Fletcher, called for sustainable access for civilians in the Taez region. The Norwegian Refugee Council reported this week that the humanitarian plan for Yemen had received only about 23 per cent of the $2.16 billion planned.

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