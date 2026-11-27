WHO recorded 692 suspected meningitis cases from 1 October to 23 November in Gaza. Approximately 4% of cases were laboratory confirmed.

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Infants under one year of age account for the majority of suspected meningitis cases reported in Gaza. The United Nations humanitarian bulletin of 26 November reported 692 reports from 1 October to 23 November. In the absence of sufficient analytical capacity, approximately 4% of cases were confirmed in the laboratory.

A visible increase from October

Of these 692 reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) alert system has 476 suspected viral meningitis and 216 suspected bacterial meningitis. The month of October concentrated 272 viral suspicions, compared to an average of 45 to 50 per month in February and March. From 1 to 23 November, the network recorded an additional 204, as well as 108 bacterial suspicions. The comparison between October and November remains provisional, since the count stops on 23.

Both categories are based on clinical reports: the figures do not provide the actual distribution between viral and bacterial infections. The bulletin also reports four associated deaths since the end of August, over a longer period than the 692 reports.

Sampling and analysis to be strengthened

The Ministry of Health in Gaza links the observed increase with the overcrowding of displacement sites, the state of water and sanitation networks and hygiene conditions. In particular, there is a risk of water contamination. However, the bulletin does not link each case to a specific exposure. It also documents shortages of reagents that limit analysis and delay identification of the agent.

Teams including WHO, the Ministry and UNRWA investigated the main hospitals in the five governorates. According to the United Nations, 111 doctors from Al-Shifa, Al-Aqsa and Nasser hospitals were trained in communicable disease surveillance and sampling. A common protocol now lays down procedures for case classification, sampling and management. WHO calls for the unhindered entry of necessary medical supplies into the Gaza Strip.

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