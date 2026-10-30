William II in Baalbeck: When the Kaiser awakened the Roman temples
The German emperor William II visited Baalbeck in 1898 — and launched, without knowing it, the modern archaeology of the site.
William II in Baalbeck: When the Kaiser awakened the Roman temples The German emperor William II visited Baalbeck in 1898 — and launched, without knowledge, the modern archaeology of the site.
William II in Baalbeck: When the Kaiser awakened the Roman temples
The German emperor William II visited Baalbeck in 1898 — and launched, without knowing it, the modern archaeology of the site.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.All articles by this author →
Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.
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