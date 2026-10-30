William II in Baalbeck: When the Kaiser awakened the Roman temples The German emperor William II visited Baalbeck in 1898 — and launched, without knowledge, the modern archaeology of the site.

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William II in Baalbeck: When the Kaiser awakened the Roman temples

The German emperor William II visited Baalbeck in 1898 — and launched, without knowing it, the modern archaeology of the site.

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