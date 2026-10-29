Lebanese Industry Expo 2026 opens its second edition and celebrates the manufactured in Lebanon

Under the patronage of the President of the Nawaf Salam Council of Ministers, more than 1,000 local and international brands occupy 10,000 m2 at the Seaside Arena until 31 October. The second edition of the « Lebanese Industry Expo » officially opened its doors today at the Seaside Arena in Beirut, under the patronage of […]

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Under the patronage of the President of the Nawaf Salam Council of Ministers, more than 1,000 local and international brands occupy 10,000 m2 at the Seaside Arena until 31 October.

The second edition of the « Lebanese Industry Expo » officially opened today at the Seaside Arena in Beirut under the patronage of the President of the Council of Ministers, H.E. Mr. Nawaf Salam. Organized by Hospitality Services and Promfair, at the initiative of the Lebanese Industrialists Association and with the support of the Ministry of Industry, the fair launched the first of its four days dedicated to locally produced products and those who make them.

Building on the success of its first edition, which had welcomed more than 200 exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors, the fair now extends over 10,000 m2 and brings together more than 1,000 local and international brands, with more than 10,000 buyers and professional visitors expected until Saturday, October 31. The aisles reflect the full extent of the sector: heavy industry, food and drink, packaging, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, furniture and decoration, mechanical and technology industry, textiles and fashion, jewellery, as well as education and services.

H.E. Mr. Nawaf Salam said: « Supporting industry is not a sectoral claim. It is a national interest linked to growth, jobs, financial stability and economic sovereignty. »

H.E. Mr. Joe Issa El Khoury, Minister of Industry« Economic security is the fundamental pillar of national security. »

« The opening of this second edition confirms that the Lebanon Industry Expo has found its place in the national calendar. This day reflects the confidence of Lebanese manufacturers in their products and in the opportunities ahead, and we are proud to offer the platform that brings them together, »,said Ms. Joumana Dammous-Salamé, co-founder and CEO of Hospitality Services.

Mr. Salim Zeenni, President of the Lebanese Industrialists Association, said: « Industry in Lebanon is a national cause, not a mere economic affair or a means of making profits, because if so, we would have left Lebanon in 1975. »

The Forum: the perspectives of the major players shaping the Lebanese industry

The Forum brings together industry leaders and experts around in-depth discussions on the most pressing issues in industry, including green industry, sustainability and agri-food, with over 70 stakeholders and experts on the four days. Participants benefit from valuable perspectives and the opportunity to interact directly with policy makers.

The « Industry Talks » of the day included two round tables. « The global factory: connecting Lebanese industries to the world » brought together representatives of FEIM (Italy), the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Dubai Ports and MEDEF (France), while « The digital transformation of Lebanon: from the road map to the results », organized in partnership with the American Chamber in Lebanon, welcomed in dialogue H.E. Mr. Kamal Shehadi, Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Hosted Buyers: Connecting Lebanese producers to new markets

The Hosted Buyers program connects buyers with Lebanese entrepreneurs and industrialists for networking and business meetings, with more than 200 business meetings planned over the four days. After welcoming buyers from Arab markets and other international markets in 2025, it continues to offer a targeted platform to build partnerships, explore business opportunities and stimulate growth.

Culinary experience: Lebanese flavors, magnificently revisited

Chefs and culinary bloggers run master classes and live sessions around local ingredients and traditional flavors. Visitors discover new techniques, creative approaches and the richness of Lebanese culinary heritage, with tastings throughout the program.

3al Mouda: stimulate your luck, energy and spirit

3al Mouda is the art of living space of the living room. An hour-to-hour draw offers visitors the opportunity to win prizes from their favourite Lebanese brands, while the « Make Power Power » station offers daily bites and refreshments made in Lebanon. The workshops « Feed Your Mind », dedicated to beauty, skin care, personal stylism, nutrition and manual creation, allow you to leave with new skills. On the day of the opening, visitors participated in a workshop to create a hand cream with signature perfume with Anna Maria Botros, as well as in a conference on skin care, The Skin Edit, with skin therapist Georgette Richa.

The Lebanese Industry Expo 2026 continues until Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 15:00 to 21:00 at the Seaside Arena, Beirut, with the support of its partners, ISO Food and AXA Middle East.

Lebanese Industry Expo – 28 – 31 October 2026

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