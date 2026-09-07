Ashrafieh Race 10452: appointment on 25 October

- Advertisement -

87

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Achrafieh Race 10452 will return to Beirut on Sunday 25 October 2026 for a new edition under the sign of sport and solidarity. Organized by The Right Path Association, the race aims to bring together experienced athletes, amateurs and residents around a common goal: to support social actions for the most vulnerable people in Lebanon. In particular, the event’s revenues must contribute to the financing of food, medical and educational needs. Libnanews accompanies this edition as a media partner.

A new edition of the Achrafieh Race 10452

« Achrafieh is the beginning, Lebanon is the end. It is around this formula that The Right Path Association prepares the 2026 edition of the Achrafieh Race 10452. The meeting is scheduled for 25 October in the streets of Achrafieh in Beirut, with the ambition to make the race a sporting and community event.

The association wishes to attract a broad public. Athletes, amateur runners and simple sports enthusiasts are invited to participate. After several editions organized in a particularly difficult context for Lebanon, The Right Path relies on public mobilization to maintain the event and broaden its social impact.

The Achrafieh Race exceeds the only frame of a sporting competition. For its organizers, it aims to bring together participants from different regions of the country around the same event. The race thus becomes a means of mobilizing resources for social programmes while encouraging sport.

A race to finance social actions

Revenues from the 2026 edition will be devoted to the aid programs of The Right Path Association. The organization indicated that it wanted to address several of the basic needs of families in Lebanon: food, housing, education and access to care.

Particular attention should be paid to those considered the most vulnerable. The association cites in particular elderly people, orphaned children and women facing different forms of discrimination. The funds raised are also intended to cover tuition, medication, hospitalization and other health care expenses.

This charitable dimension is one of the main objectives of the Ashrafieh Race 10452. The Right Path wants to use the visibility of a sporting event to support concrete actions with people facing the social consequences of several years of economic and financial crisis in Lebanon.

Sport as a mobilization tool in Beirut

Through this new edition, the association also intends to defend a concept of sport as a tool for social cohesion. It highlights the values of solidarity, mutual aid and collective responsibility, while combining its action with the fight against drugs and corruption.

The choice of Ashrafieh as the starting point gives the event a particular identity. The neighborhood is the historic heart of the race, but the organizers want to give it a national reach. The slogan chosen for the 2026 edition summarizes this ambition: from Achrafieh to send a message to the whole of Lebanon.

The event is organized under the supervision of the Lebanese Federation of Athletics and the Internal Security Forces, with the agreement of the municipality of Beirut, according to The Right Path Association. This framework must accompany the organisation of the course and the arrangements necessary to hold the race in the capital.

The Right Path calls on participants and partners to mobilize

As October 25, The Right Path Association is now launching its mobilization campaign. The organisation calls on professional and amateur athletes, but also all those wishing to support its action, to register for the race. Registrations are open on the association’s official website.

The Right Path also seeks to involve Lebanese and international companies and organizations in the event. Partners and sponsors must contribute to the financing of the race and through it to the social programmes supported by the association. This includes the need for education, medication, hospitalization and access to care.

Libnanews accompanies the Achrafieh Race 10452 as media partner of this edition. This partnership aims to contribute to the visibility of the event and its social dimension as it approaches the race on 25 October.

The organizers are now continuing preparations and registrations. For The Right Path Association, the challenge is to transform sport participation into concrete support for the beneficiaries of its programmes, with Ashrafieh as the starting point for a mobilisation that she wants to extend far beyond the neighbourhood.

Official site and registration:https://therightpathngo.com/

Contact of The Right Path Association : +961 81 175 924 —events@therightpathngo.com

Partnerships and sponsorship: +961 81 175 925 —events@therightpathngo.com

Instagram and Facebook: @therightpathngo