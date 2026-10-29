29 octobre 2026
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Marc Keyrouz presents his visual alphabet 55 in Paris

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

Lebanese artist Marc Keyrouz presented his visual alphabet 55 in Paris on October 23, 2026, at the Lucid Interval in the Marais. Six paintings, sculptures and a projection composed this first Parisian presentation. His work links different writing traditions and also unfolds in the Lebanese public and heritage space.

Une toile de l’alphabet 55 et une sculpture de Marc Keyrouz dans la cave de Lucid Interval à Paris.
Œuvres de Marc Keyrouz présentées à Lucid Interval, à Paris, le 23 octobre 2026. Courtesy de l’artiste.
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Lebanese artist Marc Keyrouz first presented his visual language 55 in Paris on 23 October 2026 at Lucid Interval in the Marais. According to the information and press kit transmitted by the artist, six canvases, sculptures and a projection were gathered in the vaulted cellar of the place, as part of the Arthaūs by La Ménagerie evening.

Located in Paris since 2026, Marc Keyrouz has been developing 55 since 2015. This alphabet has 26 letters, according to the Latin alphabet. Each, however, obeys its own formula, nourished by phenician, kufic and Arabic scriptures, Egyptian hieroglyphics and Gothic writing. The artist explains that the key to this alphabet has never been published: it leaves it to the viewer to complete the meaning.

Plusieurs toiles de l’alphabet 55 exposées sur le mur en pierre de Lucid Interval, à Paris.
The canvases of visual alphabet 55 during the Paris presentation of October 23, 2026. The artist’s courtesy.

From graffiti to Lebanese heritage spaces

From the graffiti, Marc Keyrouz gradually carried his work into the public space. In 2022, he presented seven sculptures on the Old Shoreline Walk in Beirut. The projectMuseum Inside a Museum, conducted with the Lebanese Ministry of Culture and inaugurated in January 2023, links steel sculptures installed in the garden of the National Library with their binoculars on heritage sites, notably in Anjar, Baalbek and Byblos, indicates his press kit.

In 2024, his first exhibition,Mother Superior, transformed a disused Bourj Hammoud sewing plant into an immersive installation.

A first presentation in the Marais

In Paris, the presentation entitled55, The First Encounter in Parisassociated the canvases hanging from the walls, the sculptures on illuminated bases with the candle and a projection. It was held on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Lucid Interval, 94 rue Quincampoix, in the 3rd arrondissement. The artist was present during the evening, organized from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Des visiteurs découvrent les toiles, sculptures et projections de 55 dans la cave de Lucid Interval à Paris.
The 55th presentation at Lucid Interval, Paris, October 23, 2026. The artist’s courtesy.

Information on the artist’s work:55script.com.

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