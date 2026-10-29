Beirut: The Grand Weekend of French Cinema November 12-15

The Grand Weekend of French cinema returns to Beirut from November 12 to 15, 2026. The French Institute of Lebanon announces seven films at the Montaigne cinema, including two previews. Simon Abkarian and Axelle Boucai will participate in the opening, by invitation. The other sessions will be free of charge, with reservation within the limits of the places.

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The French Institute of Lebanon announces the third edition of the Grand Weekend of French cinema, from 12 to 15 November 2026 at the Montaigne cinema in Beirut. Seven films appear on the programme, including two previews. Actor Simon Abkarian and producer Axelle Boucai will participate in the opening evening, organized by invitation.

According to the French Institute, this selection brings together films presented for the first time in Lebanon. Comedy, adventures, thriller, historical film and animation make up a program that also offers three films to discover with family. This appointment complements the weekly French cinema screenings of the establishment.

An opening around La Bataille de Gaulle

Thursday, 12 November, at 7.30 p.m., the opening evening will offer a previewThe Battle of Gaulle – Iron Age, by Antonin Baudry, in the presence of Simon Abkarian, lead actor, and by Axelle Boucai, producer of the film. This session is only available by invitation. The press release then announced the release of the film in theatres on November 19, at Metropolis, ABC Ashrafieh and ABC Dbayeh.

Visual of La Bataille de Gaulle – Iron Age, provided in the press kit of the French Institute of Lebanon.

The Friday 13 November programme

The day will begin at 4 p.m. withChildren of the Resistance, by Christophe Barratier. At 6.30 p.mFrom the Comédie-Française, by Martin Darondeau and Bertrand Usclat.The Bojarski case, by Jean-Paul Salomé, will be projected at 8:30 p.m.

The sittings of Saturday 14 November

Marsupilami, by Philippe Lacheau, will be presented in preview at 4 p.m. A second session ofThe Bojarski caseis scheduled at 6 p.m. The evening will continue at 8.30 p.mJust an illusion, Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano.

Visual of Marsupilami, provided in the press kit of the French Institute of Lebanon.

Sunday 15 November programming

At 4 p.m., the audience will be able to discover the animated filmAmélie and tube metaphysics, from Mailys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han.Just an illusionwill be on display again at 6 p.m., beforeFrom the Comédie-Française8:30 p.m.

Entry and reservations

The screenings will take place at the Montaigne cinema of the French Institute of Lebanon in Beirut. Admission is free, with compulsory reservation on Antoine Ticketing, subject to availability. The opening evening of 12 November is reserved for guests.

The films will be screened in original French with English subtitles, includingMarsupilami.The Battle of Gaulle – Iron Agewill have subtitles in English and Arabic. The full program is announced on the website ofthe French Institute of Lebanon.

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