When art finances autonomy

Rotary Club of Beirut Cosmopolitan × Lebanon School for the Blind and Deaf – Baabda
Charitable exhibition – Charles Corm Foundation
Inauguration: Friday 30 October 2026 to 17h00 • Open to the public: Saturday 31 October 2026, all day
A funding directly assigned to the school
The Rotary Club of Beirut Cosmopolitan (RCBC), in collaboration with the Lebanese School for the Blind and Deaf (LSBD) in Baabda, organizes an exhibition of works and paintings to finance sustainable educational and artistic facilities for the school. Revenues from LSBD works will be allocated to its project: to strengthen Braille learning and equip the clay workshop with a baking oven.
Two specific needs
The first is the Braille system. For a blind or visually impaired student, Braille gives access to reading, writing and school autonomy. The project includes 30 Perkins machines, a high definition Braille printer and digital note-taking tools, complemented by the training required for their use.
The second concerns the clay workshop. Modeling allows students, especially visually impaired, to explore shapes and volumes through touch. The acquisition of a baking oven and its equipment will transform creations into sustainable works, which can be exposed and, in turn, contribute to future financing actions.
Full budget to be financed
|Equipment / action
|Detail
|Estimated budget (USD)
|Machines Braille Perkins
|30 units
|60,000
|High Definition Braille Printer
|1 system
|20,000
|Notestickers / digital tools Braille
|Adapted equipment
|8,000
|Specialized training
|Educational use and integration
|12,000
|Oven for clay works + workshop equipment
|Cooking oven, installation and accessories
|To be confirmed on estimate
|TOTAL BRAIL SYSTEM
|Equipment + training
|USD 100,000
|TOTAL GLOBAL TO FINANCE
|Braille + clay workshop
|USD 100,000 + oven quote
Note: The Braille budget above reflects the needs currently identified. The cost of the oven, its installation and workshop accessories must be added upon receipt of the final technical estimate; It is not deliberately invented here.
Sustainable investment
The objective is simple: each work sold becomes a measurable contribution to equipment. Braille machines, the printer, digital tools and the oven will be used by successive student promotions. Funding therefore does not finance one-off expenditure, but an educational and creative capacity that will last.
From work to autonomy
The meaning of the project lies in this virtuous circle: art allows to raise funds; the funds finance the tools; The tools allow students to learn and create more. A work sold today can become tomorrow a Braille page, a study tool or a sculpture cooked in the new workshop.
Friday 30 October 2026-17:00 : inauguration
Saturday 31 October 2026: exhibition open all day
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