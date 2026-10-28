When art finances autonomy

In Beirut, the Rotary Club of Beirut Cosmopolitan organizes a charitable exhibition with the Lebanese School for the Blind and Deaf in Baabda on 30 and 31 October 2026. Objective: to finance $100,000 in Braille equipment and a cooking oven to develop educational and artistic autonomy for students.

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Rotary Club of Beirut Cosmopolitan × Lebanon School for the Blind and Deaf – Baabda

Charitable exhibition – Charles Corm Foundation

Inauguration: Friday 30 October 2026 to 17h00 • Open to the public: Saturday 31 October 2026, all day

A funding directly assigned to the school

The Rotary Club of Beirut Cosmopolitan (RCBC), in collaboration with the Lebanese School for the Blind and Deaf (LSBD) in Baabda, organizes an exhibition of works and paintings to finance sustainable educational and artistic facilities for the school. Revenues from LSBD works will be allocated to its project: to strengthen Braille learning and equip the clay workshop with a baking oven.

Two specific needs

The first is the Braille system. For a blind or visually impaired student, Braille gives access to reading, writing and school autonomy. The project includes 30 Perkins machines, a high definition Braille printer and digital note-taking tools, complemented by the training required for their use.

The second concerns the clay workshop. Modeling allows students, especially visually impaired, to explore shapes and volumes through touch. The acquisition of a baking oven and its equipment will transform creations into sustainable works, which can be exposed and, in turn, contribute to future financing actions.

Full budget to be financed

Equipment / action Detail Estimated budget (USD) Machines Braille Perkins 30 units 60,000 High Definition Braille Printer 1 system 20,000 Notestickers / digital tools Braille Adapted equipment 8,000 Specialized training Educational use and integration 12,000 Oven for clay works + workshop equipment Cooking oven, installation and accessories To be confirmed on estimate TOTAL BRAIL SYSTEM Equipment + training USD 100,000 TOTAL GLOBAL TO FINANCE Braille + clay workshop USD 100,000 + oven quote

Note: The Braille budget above reflects the needs currently identified. The cost of the oven, its installation and workshop accessories must be added upon receipt of the final technical estimate; It is not deliberately invented here.

Sustainable investment

The objective is simple: each work sold becomes a measurable contribution to equipment. Braille machines, the printer, digital tools and the oven will be used by successive student promotions. Funding therefore does not finance one-off expenditure, but an educational and creative capacity that will last.

From work to autonomy

The meaning of the project lies in this virtuous circle: art allows to raise funds; the funds finance the tools; The tools allow students to learn and create more. A work sold today can become tomorrow a Braille page, a study tool or a sculpture cooked in the new workshop.

Friday 30 October 2026-17:00 : inauguration

Saturday 31 October 2026: exhibition open all day

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