Napoleon Bonaparte, at the gates of the Levant In 1799 Bonaparte pushed his army to the gates of Ottoman Syria. He wrote to Emir Bachir Chehab II of Mount Lebanon, promising him independence in exchange for food..
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Napoleon Bonaparte, at the gates of the Levant
In 1799 Bonaparte pushed his army to the gates of Ottoman Syria. He wrote to Emir Bashir Chehab II of Mount Lebanon, promising him independence in exchange for food — but the Emir chose neutrality. The siege of Saint-Jean-d’Acre failed despite Kléber’s victory at Mount Tabor: Napoleon withdrew on 11 May 1799, his closest passage to the present Lebanon.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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