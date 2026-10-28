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Napoleon Bonaparte, at the gates of the Levant

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 6 views

Napoleon Bonaparte, at the gates of the Levant In 1799 Bonaparte pushed his army to the gates of Ottoman Syria. He wrote to Emir Bachir Chehab II of Mount Lebanon, promising him independence in exchange for food..

Napoléon Bonaparte, aux portes du Levant 🇱🇧
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Napoleon Bonaparte, at the gates of the Levant

In 1799 Bonaparte pushed his army to the gates of Ottoman Syria. He wrote to Emir Bashir Chehab II of Mount Lebanon, promising him independence in exchange for food — but the Emir chose neutrality. The siege of Saint-Jean-d’Acre failed despite Kléber’s victory at Mount Tabor: Napoleon withdrew on 11 May 1799, his closest passage to the present Lebanon.

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