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The Sarcophagus of Ahiram, King of Byblos
At the beginning of the 1st millennium BC, this limestone sarcophagus bears the oldest known example of the Phoenician alphabet, at the origin of our Western alphabet. His lid is engraved with a curse against anyone who violates the grave. Exhumed in 1923 by Pierre Montet in Byblos, he survived the civil war under a concrete chape. Major piece of Beirut National Museum.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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