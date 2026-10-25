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The Sarcophagus of Ahiram, King of Byblos

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 9 views

The Sarcophagus of Ahiram, King of Byblos, His..

Le sarcophage d’Ahiram, roi de Byblos 🇱🇧
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The Sarcophagus of Ahiram, King of Byblos

At the beginning of the 1st millennium BC, this limestone sarcophagus bears the oldest known example of the Phoenician alphabet, at the origin of our Western alphabet. His lid is engraved with a curse against anyone who violates the grave. Exhumed in 1923 by Pierre Montet in Byblos, he survived the civil war under a concrete chape. Major piece of Beirut National Museum.

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