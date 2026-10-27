The thrones of Astarté, National Museum of Beirut, found at the temple of Eschmoun, near Saida, these thrones date from Persian, Hellenistic and Roman times. The goddess Astarté is represented by her animal attributes —..

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The thrones of Astarté, Beirut National Museum

Found at the temple of Eschmoun near Saida, these thrones date from Persian, Hellenistic and Roman times. The goddess Astarté is represented by its animal attributes — winged sphinx, palmette, betyl. Four of them, repatriated from the United States in 2018, are now on display at the museum.

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