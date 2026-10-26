Ex-voto of Eschmoun temple

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
The ex-voto of the temple of Eschmoun
To the north of Saida, the temple of Eschmoun — inscribed on the UNESCO indicative list — was dedicated to the healing of childhood diseases. The parents offered marble statuettes imported from Greece, engraved in the name of the child to be healed. Eleven of these ex-votos, now exhibited at the Beirut National Museum, bear witness to this millennium tradition.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
Comments