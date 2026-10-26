Ex-voto of Eschmoun temple

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The ex-voto of the temple of Eschmoun

To the north of Saida, the temple of Eschmoun — inscribed on the UNESCO indicative list — was dedicated to the healing of childhood diseases. The parents offered marble statuettes imported from Greece, engraved in the name of the child to be healed. Eleven of these ex-votos, now exhibited at the Beirut National Museum, bear witness to this millennium tradition.

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