The Emir Abdelkader, resister and savior of Christians

Emir Abdelkader, resister and savior of the Christians, leader of the Algerian resistance, imprisoned and then released by Napoleon III, Emir Abdelkader moved to Damascus in 1855. In 1860, as massacres struck Christians..

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Emir Abdelkader, resistor and savior of Christians

Head of the Algerian resistance, imprisoned and then released by Napoleon III, Emir Abdelkader moved to Damascus in 1855. In 1860, as massacres struck Christians in Damascus and Mount Lebanon, he armed his men and saved thousands of lives by opening his own palaces. Philosopher and Sufi, his gesture earned him global recognition.

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