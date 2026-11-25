At the Brussels Summit on 25 November, Ursula von der Leyen announced discussions with each Western Balkan partner from the beginning of 2027. The aim is to open up certain parts of the European market before accession. Negotiations on mobile roaming have already begun with four partners. Albania, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia could also receive up to EUR 338 million in additional reforms, said the President of the Commission.

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The European Union will open discussions with each of its partners in the Western Balkans at the beginning of 2027 to give them gradual access to certain sectors of the single market, before accession. Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday 25 November, following a summit in Brussels. The President of the Commission also mentioned EUR 338 million in additional funding that three countries could make available in the coming weeks.

In the Western Balkans, country-by-country negotiations

Brussels does not propose a single agreement for the whole region. The Commission wants to discuss with each partner the areas where rapprochement is possible and the reforms needed to achieve this. The summit announced neither the list of new sectors concerned nor the detailed schedule of talks.

The principle is already reflected in the growth plan launched in 2023: gradually opening up certain parts of the European market in exchange for reforms which bring the rules of the region closer to those of the Union. The European Council states that this sectoral integration is reversible and depends on compliance with the conditions laid down. An agreement on a particular service therefore does not give access to the whole single market and does not set a date of accession.

Phone and transfers: two projects at different stages

The Commission relies on two examples. Four partners are already part of the single euro payment area, SEPA, according to Ursula von der Leyen. This area establishes common rules for payments in euro. Effective access to the service also depends on the institutions participating in the payment arrangements. Participation in SEPA does not mean that the country adopts the euro as its national currency.

On telephony, talks began in October with Albania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Kosovo. The objective is to extend the principle of roaming to national tariffs between these partners and the Union. This is a negotiation, not a removal of the fees that came into effect. Travellers cannot therefore deduct from the Brussels announcement that their package already applies without extra costs. There is also a regional arrangement between partners in the Western Balkans: it should not be confused with talks about their trade with the Union.

EUR 338 million remain linked to reforms

Albania, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia are the three potential beneficiaries of the payments mentioned on Wednesday. The Commission has estimated the total amount to be EUR 338 million. It did not announce their disbursement at the end of the summit. These payments are part of the regional growth plan, with up to EUR 6 billion in support of reforms and investments.

The Commission President reported that the partners had completed 63% of the reform stages that had come to an end, compared to 38% a year earlier. The indicator covers measures due under the plan. It does not give a percentage of preparation for accession or details of execution for each country. The EUR 338 million referred to concern three partners, not a new envelope distributed among all participants.

Montenegro and Albania advance accession

António Costa, President of the European Council, recalled that work on drafting the Treaty of Accession of Montenegro had begun this year. Albania has begun to close negotiating chapters. The Commission had submitted roadmaps setting priorities and milestones for both countries earlier in November. The summit announced a date of entry into the Union for neither.

The European Council also stressed neighbourhood relations and the settlement of bilateral disputes. Brussels hosted the second EU-Western Balkans summit of the year, after the Tivat summit in Montenegro in June. The next meeting announced on Wednesday is on sectoral integration: the first individual dialogues should open in early 2027.

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