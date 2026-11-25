The United States has seven South-East Asian companies on its export control list. The effect for their customers depends on what they buy: server delivery, replacement equipment or a calculation service. The text does not close all markets or data centres already equipped.

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The United States decided to include seven companies from Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand on its export control list. The Office of Industry and Security alleges a risk of diversion of advanced information technology equipment. The measure targets named intermediaries: it does not prohibit any sale of chips to these three countries and does not automatically cancel their customers’ contracts.

The US text covers three entities listed under Malaysia (MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix), three under Singapore (Apex Enterprise Solutions, Megaspeed International and Swiftdata) and one under Thailand (Megaspeed Thailand). Washington says it has reason to believe that advanced computing equipment has been or could be diverted to unauthorized uses or users. Registration is a trade control measure, not a criminal conviction.

The manufacturer is not always the seller of the data centre

An AI chip can pass through several businesses before being exploited. The manufacturer provides an accelerator; an integrator sometimes integrates into a server; a distributor takes or executes the order; a data centre installs or operates the machines for its customers. These roles may be combined, but the name on the final customer’s invoice does not tell the end customer who is involved in the delivery of the equipment.

That’s where registration changes the deal. The U.S. Bureau requires a licence for export, re-export or transfer to the same country of U.S. regulatory items when one of the designated companies is involved in the transaction. Applications are considered with a presumption of refusal. The scope covers goods, software or technology subject to these rules, not just the accelerators that motivated the decision. However, it does not extend to any product sold in the three countries.

Different effects depending on what the customer buys

For a client awaiting delivery of servers to a designated intermediary, deadlines and installation commitments can be directly challenged. For a data centre already equipped, registration does not mean the decommissioning of existing machines; However, it may affect new purchases or the supply of replacement equipment depending on the parties to the transaction. A customer who rents hours of calculation does not necessarily buy the equipment: his first commercial risk may be a capacity delay, rather than the immediate prohibition of his service. The text does not decree a general cut-off of computing services.

The Bureau document does not publish any inventory statements or lists of affected clients. It therefore does not allow for the estimation of delays, cancellations or rising costs. The economic scope will be measured in place of companies listed in the actual current orders, and the dependence of buyers on already promised deliveries or computing capabilities.

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