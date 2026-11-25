The Benyamin Netanyahu party contests the October 27 election in the Jerusalem District Court. Certified results remain in effect.

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On Wednesday, 25 November, Likud appealed to the Jerusalem District Court for the annulment of the vote in 120 polling stations and for a new ballot in those offices. The appeal concerns offices located in municipalities with an Arab majority. The request concerns part of the 27 October vote, without directly involving all the country offices. The certified results remain in force until a decision changes them.

Two applications submitted to the court

The appeal, filed by counsel Ilan Bombach, invokes article 86 of the Electoral Law. In the absence of a further vote in the 120 offices, Likud requested that the measure cover 95 offices in 41 communes. These 95 offices are a subsidiary application and do not add to the 120.

The party maintains that information to track participation has been collected and transmitted from polling stations. He also invoked infringements of the secrecy of the vote. These are the complainant’s arguments, not facts found by the court. Yashar, the party of Gadi Eisenkot, accused the Likud of refusing the verdict of the ballot box. This political reaction also does not prejudge the outcome of the procedure.

The appeal does not change the distribution of seats

The Central Electoral Commission adopted the results on 4 November. The Likud remained the first group with 27 of the 120 seats ahead of Yashar, who held 21. On Wednesday, Yashar and Yisrael Beituen, with seven elected officials, agreed to move forward in the coalition discussions. Their 28 combined seats remain far from the 61 required by a majority. The case before the court does not add or remove any seat at this time.

The District Court shall sit in this case as an administrative court. It will have to consider the grievances advanced and the request to repeat the vote in the offices concerned. No decision ordering a new election was announced on Wednesday night.

The Knesset, an archive photograph of June 5, 2005. Photo Joshua Paquin / Wikimedia Commons, perspective corrected by Berthold Werner, framing and titration Libnanews.Licence CC BY 2.0.

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