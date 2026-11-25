A truck carrying petroleum products caught fire on Wednesday night on the Greater Cairo ring road in al-Warraq, Giza Governorate. At least 30 people died. The Prosecutor ‘ s Office reported 25 injuries in a provisional count, separate from the first hospital report. An investigation must determine how the fire started and spread to other vehicles. DNA testing is underway to identify victims.

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At least 30 people died on Wednesday 25 November in a fire on the Greater Cairo Periphery, after a truck carrying petroleum products caught fire. The disaster was reported in the al-Warraq area of Giza Governorate. The flames reached the nearby vehicles. The prosecution opened an investigation and reported 25 injuries in a provisional assessment.

A fire on the peripheral, over a tunnel

The Egyptian Ministry of Health places the start of the fire on the road, above the so-called « Ten » tunnel, in the area of Imbaba. The ring road connects several areas of the Cairo agglomeration. The fire was not declared in the tunnel itself, according to the location given by the ministry.

The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office identified 27 vehicles, cars and motorcycles destroyed by flames. He asked the forensic experts to examine the traces left on site, establish the origin of the fire and assess the damage. The specific circumstances of the accident remain to be established. The first known evidence does not allow a liability to be assigned.

Victims still to be identified

The Ministry of Health had announced an initial assessment of 21 deaths and then brought it to 30 in the evening. His count then reported 15 wounded transferred to the hospital. The Prosecutor ‘ s Office then reported 25 injuries. These figures come from separate provisional balance sheets and do not add up.

The Ministry reports that 39 ambulances participated in the rescue. The teams evacuated injured persons to Zayed Specialised Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital and the Central Hospital of Al-Warraq. The Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, asked the nearby institutions to strengthen their reception facilities.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi expressed his condolences to the families. The Public Prosecutor’s Office announced DNA tests to identify certain victims, along with the expertise on the truck and other affected vehicles.

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