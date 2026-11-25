The championship returned to the Cité sportif Camille-Chamoun. Three days later, the public institution announced an auction for the cafeteria. The opinion specifies who manages this concession, while Budget 2026 identifies a maintenance envelope. These two pieces shed light on what remains to be set for a sustainable reopening.

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Three days after the return of the championship to the Cité sportif Camille-Chamoun, the public institution that manages the complex announced an auction to exploit the cafeteria. The Beirut stadium finds matches and is looking for a dealer for one of its services. It remains to be seen who will pay for the maintenance and under what conditions the public will be able to visit the site between meetings.

The championship returned on November 21, with Nejmeh’s victory over Shabab Al-Ghazieh (1-0). The meeting marked the return of football to the lawn, not the return to service of the whole complex. A match schedule says when the land is reserved. He does not say which areas will be open to spectators at each meeting, or what facilities will be accessible outside the match days.

A contract for the cafeteria, not for the stadium

The opinion published on 24 November by the Public Procurement Authority concerns the operation of a cafeteria. The public establishment of sports, scouting and youth facilities is identified as the contracting authority. The deadline for submission of tenders is 17 December. At this stage, the notice does not mean that the contract has been awarded or that a private operator will take over the stage. Nor does the procedure alone set the conditions for public entry into the complex.

A catering concession can bring recipes and service to spectators. Its interest also depends on predictable attendance, opening hours and days when the dealer will have access to the premises. If the events remain intermittent, there is nothing to assimilate this potential revenue to the financing of the entire operation.

Five billion pounds registered for maintenance

In the 2026 budget, a budget item of £5 billion is included for the Cité sportif Camille-Chamoun, including cleaning, in the contribution to the operating expenses of the public institution. It is a budget appropriation, not a statement of what has actually been paid, and not a figures of the work needed to open all the forums. The requirements for electrical installations, access, safety or heavy repair are not deduced from this single line.

Control of the complex’s heritage follows another circuit. On 29 October, the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports decided to instruct a lawyer to follow a report before the courts concerning suspicions of theft and wastage in the City of Sport. This approach does not prejudge the judicial findings and does not in itself suspend the activities of the stadium.

Who answers the site, between two matches?

For the public, a sustainable opening is ensured to ordinary information: capacity of open sectors, ticketing, hours, access for people with reduced mobility. For the operator, the issue is what services are at his expense and which go back to the organizer of a meeting, from reception and cleaning to pre-opening checks. Without this allocation, costs exist at each game, but responsibilities may remain blurred once the stadium is emptied.

The public institution can host meetings before reopening all components of the site. The real test of recovery, beyond a game or cafeteria, will be its ability to publish an access calendar, report on the interview and meet these commitments throughout a season.

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