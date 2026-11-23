Paola Egonu scored 33 points against Conegliano on 22 November and reached 6,101 points in women’s Serie A1. Milan’s captain surpassed Carmen Urlea, whose record was 6,088. Conegliano nevertheless won the game in front of 12,925 spectators, according to the Milan club, in Assago.

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Paola Egonu became Sunday, November 22, the best female Serie A1, the Italian first division championship. With 33 points against Conegliano, Milan’s captain increased her total to 6,101, beyond the 6,088 of Carmen 的urlea. The former record holder attended the game in Assago.

The 21st point of the game drops the record

The Milan club had announced a total of 6,068 points before the appointment. So it took twenty-one in Egonu to get over the Urlea. The course was crossed in the third round, in front of an audience who rose to greet the player. It is an individual career ranking in the Italian championship, not a total in selection or in the Champions League. The record is distinct from the points given to the clubs in the season rankings.

The league places this route through four Italian clubs: Club Italia, Novare, Conegliano and Milan. In April 2021, under Conegliano’s jersey, Egonu scored 47 points against Novare in a final phase game. In the selection, the Italian won the Olympic title in Paris in 2024.

Conegliano wins in front of 12,925 spectators

The individual record did not change the outcome of the game. Conegliano won the game in four rounds (25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 28-26), beating Milan’s first defeat of the season in the championship. Swede Isabelle Haak, 29-point author for Conegliano, was named player of the game.

Vero Volley Milano announced 12,925 spectators at Unipol Forum. The club presents this figure as a record for a women’s club volleyball match in Italy.

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