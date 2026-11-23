In South Sudan, Tanj East Interim Commissioner announces that at least 24 civilians, including seven children, were killed in an attack in Bol Bol Boma between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The death toll, first of all, is provisional. Responsibility for the attack was not independently verified.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In South Sudan, at least 24 civilians, including seven children, were killed in an attack in Warrap State, according to the interim commissioner of Tanj County East. The attack took place between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, 22 November. The first count reported 15 deaths.

In the Warrap, a still provisional balance sheet

The attack hit Bol Bol Boma, in northwestern South Sudan. Interim Commissioner Machuei Bith reviewed the upside on Sunday night. It included seven children and six women among civilian victims.

A local police officer named anonymously warned that the number of victims could increase further. The available evidence does not allow for an assessment of the injuries.

Machuei Bith attributed the attack to SPLA-IO fighters, an armed group linked to former Vice President Riek Machar. This charge was not independently verified. The available statements also do not make it possible to establish the motive for the attack.

Protection of civilians at the forefront

The Warrap has experienced further violence in recent weeks. Last week, clashes in a market in Makuach killed 17 people, according to local authorities. This is a separate episode, which does not enter Bol Bol Boma’s balance sheet.

On 10 November, the United Nations mission in South Sudan called on the Security Council to better protect civilians and resume political dialogue. This alert preceded the facts of Bol Bol Boma; the mission had not made public any own assessment of this attack at the time of our verification.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews