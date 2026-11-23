Météo-France keeps Corsica in orange alert for violent wind Monday morning. The Pas-de-Calais remains in orange for floods, including on Tuesday’s map. Ain and Jura are ironed in yellow. The following are the exposed areas, the instructions to follow and the points to check before a trip.

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Météo-France keeps the two Corsican departments in orange alert for violent wind Monday, November 23, according to its map aired at 6 am Paris time. In Pas-de-Calais, the orange vigilance concerns floods and remains on Tuesday’s map. Ain and Jura, in orange the day before for rain-flood, are ironed in yellow.

In Corsica, gusts expected in the morning

Upper Corsica and South Corsica are affected by the wind. The departmental bulletin published on Sunday at 10:04 a.m. announced a fort libeccio, southwestern wind, Monday morning. In particular, it located the areas exposed between the Balagne and Bastia, on the reliefs and towards Porto-Vecchio and Conca. It envisaged gusts of 100 to 120 km/h in the mentioned areas and 140 to 150 km/h on the most exposed points of Cape Corsica. These were forecasts published the previous day, with no speeds recorded on Monday.

The risk of wave-submersion is shown separately in yellow for both Corsican departments. In case of violent wind, Météo-France recommends limiting travel, storing objects that the wind can carry and avoiding walks in the forest and on the coast. Tuesday’s map does not keep Corsica in orange at the time of the bulletin.

In Pas-de-Calais, the raw vigilance continues

The vigilance of Pas-de-Calais concerns floods, distinct from the wind in Corsica. It remains orange on the map scheduled for Tuesday, November 24. To find out the state of the river near home, please consult the map of the sections of Vigicrues and the information of the prefecture. In flood zone, avoid low points and do not enter a water-covered road, even if it seems shallow.

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