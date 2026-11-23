Bint Jbeil warns against unofficial calls to return, the administrations close on Monday and the Kyiv region observe a mourning after the strikes. In South Sudan, at least 24 civilians were killed.

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Monday, November 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. in Beirut. The municipality of Bint Jbeil warns against unofficial calls to return to border villages. Public administrations are closed this Monday in Lebanon. In Ukraine, the Kyiv region begins a day of mourning, after a total of ten deaths in Dymer. In South Sudan, an attack killed at least 24 civilians, according to local authorities.

South Lebanon: Bint Jbeil asks not to follow unofficial calls back

The municipality of Bint Jbeil reminded Sunday evening that returning to the border town and villages requires, according to the municipality, an official decision and coordination with the competent authorities. She warns that unofficial calls may endanger residents. This press release does not announce any return authorization or schedule. It alone does not change the situation of displaced families.

In Debel, the Ministry of Education indicated on Sunday that the visit shown in a video broadcast for Independence was more than a month ago and had taken place without any information. Nawaf Salam denounced a violation of children’s rights. He called, in a separate part of his statement, for the continuation of an international presence in the South after the end of the UNIFIL mandate. No replacement devices were announced.

Administration closes Monday; a parliamentary meeting is scheduled Wednesday

The administrations, public institutions and municipalities are closed this Monday, November 23. The Council Presidency set the closure in a note of 5 November, with the independence anniversary falling on a Sunday. The text refers to these public services and does not make it possible to conclude that the shops are generally closed.

On Wednesday, a parliamentary subcommittee is scheduled to resume consideration of the project authorizing a loan agreement with the World Bank to accelerate the digital transformation of Lebanon. The meeting was placed on Parliament’s agenda at 9.30 a.m. The aim is to continue to examine the project, not through an acquired vote or the announcement of a disbursement.

Ukraine: Ten dead in Dymer, search continues

The results of Sunday’s strike against a residential building in Dymer went up to ten dead, the head of the Kyiv regional administration said on Monday. The rescue found a woman’s body and continued the search. Earlier, another 79-year-old woman had been released alive from the rubble and hospitalized. The rescue also saved a child.

In Vychneve, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced three deaths and thirteen injuries following another strike. This balance sheet is distinct from that of Dymer. The mourning decreed on Monday concerns the Kyiv region, whose administration is separate from that of the capital.

South Sudan: at least 24 civilians killed in the Warrap

East Tonj interim commissioner Machuei Bith announced that at least 24 civilians, including seven children, had been killed between Saturday evening and Sunday during an attack in Bol Bol Boma, Warrap State. His first count was 15 deaths. The attribution of the attack to SPLA-IO fighters, advanced by the Commissioner, was not independently confirmed. The UN mission in South Sudan called on 10 November to protect civilians; the earlier declaration does not constitute a review of the attack.

In Ituri, WHO calls for care to remain possible despite fighting

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported on Sunday that fighting in Ituri was disrupting the care and response to the Ebola epidemic. He called to protect patients and caregivers. His message did not confirm an evacuation or the complete resumption of activity. In a separate issue published on 20 November, the WHO had 11,613 confirmed cases and 5,678 epidemic-related deaths in the DRC as of 17 November. They are not victims of fighting.

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