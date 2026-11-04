University sport: 42 disciplines in the programme

The Lebanese University Sports Federation launched its new season at the American University of Beirut. Forty-two disciplines are announced by its president, Ziad Saadé. The meeting with university representatives and team leaders focused on the rules, registration and coordination of competitions. Speakers also highlighted the educational role of sport. Detailed calendars, locations and conditions for different disciplines remain to be specified for students and the public.

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The new academic sport season in Lebanon was officially launched at a meeting hosted by the American University of Beirut. The National Federation has brought together the teams around the upcoming deadlines. Its president, Ziad Saadé, announces a program expanded to 42 disciplines, an organizational challenge that must involve both the federation and participating institutions.

The meeting brought together captains, coaches, team leaders and academic representatives. It focused on the coordination of competitions and the rules to be applied during the season.

University sport in Lebanon: rules before results

Jenny Nassar, a member of the federation and chairman of its disciplinary commission, presented the main regulations and the planned amendments. The session was intended to clarify their implementation and answer questions from the teams.

The announced objective is to harmonize practices, including registration procedures, among the universities involved. A programme spread over 42 disciplines involves different interlocutors and constraints. The aim of the joint launch is to give teams a shared framework before the meetings take place.

A place in student training

Tarek Abu Omar, head of sport at the AUB and member of the federation, stressed the educational dimension of the competitions. It highlights student capacity development, collective work, commitment and discipline.

This presentation gives the season a broader objective than the succession of rankings. The teams represent their universities, but the organizers also describe sport as a common learning place. This ambition must be translated into concrete conditions of participation and supervision.

Ziad Saadé, for his part, called for enhanced cooperation with institutions to succeed in the coming deadlines and raise the level of competitions. The number of disciplines announced measures the scope of the programme; it does not yet provide a total of participants or meetings.

A practical agenda yet to be documented

For students wishing to follow or participate in the season, the decisive information will be the dates, places, universities engaged and the specific modalities of each discipline. The launch report does not include these elements in an exhaustive list.

Detailed schedules and regulations should specify the appointments and conditions for participation specific to the forty-two disciplines announced.

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