AIPAC: Michigan exposes the limits of money

Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan illustrates the limits of election expenses associated with AIPAC. However, it is not enough to measure their impact on voters. The federal accounts, surveys and method change announced in October show a strong organization facing a more visible political cost. Gifts, independent spending and lobbying are separate mechanisms. Their influence must be examined without assimilating funding and buying voices, or confusing American organization with the Jewish population.

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The Michigan Senate election highlights the limits of support for AIPAC. Abdul El-Sayed beat Republican Mike Rogers, according to an American news agency, after overcoming a primary with the spending of the pro-Israeli network. This result alone does not measure the effect of funding. However, it prolongs a difficulty which has become visible enough for the organisation to announce a change of method on 21 October.

Analysis of November 4, 2026. The victory is announced by an agency, not presented as an administrative certification of the election.

A change of method that preserves the means of action

On 21 October, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee announced the abandonment of official support for candidates, direct contributions from its CAP and the dangling of donations through it. According to the American press, the organization intends to continue to mobilize individual contributions and maintain the activity of its super PAC, United Democracy Project. Spokesperson Deryn Sousa presents this reorientation as a change in tools for the same mission: strengthening the relationship between the United States and Israel.

The political significance of this decision deserves attention. Recommending a contribution to individuals, publicly awarding a label and paying for an advertising campaign are three different ways of intervening. Their effectiveness and visibility may differ. The announcement thus opens the possibility of a financial influence less directly associated with the name of the organisation. It is a reading of its possible consequences, not evidence of a hidden intention.

It does not constitute an administrative closure. At the time of this audit, the CEF is still posting AIPAC PAC and United Democracy Project as active committees. Reports filed after an advertisement may also relate to previous transactions. Confounding political reorientation, accounting activity and legal dissolution would lose the thread of facts.

Election amounts do not measure lobbying

The record of the United Democracy Project, committee C00799031, shows $112.8 million in revenue and $85.1 million in disbursements between January 1, 2025 and October 14, 2026. Within these disbursements are 53.6 million independent expenditures, 13.1 million contributions to other committees and 18.3 million operating expenditures. Its final cash flow is $56.6 million. The 85.1 million can therefore not be presented as so many purchased ads.

AIPAC PAC, Committee C00797670, reports under another mechanism. Over the same period, the Board’s statement shows $57.8 million in income and $56.2 million in disbursements, of which $53.3 million is classified as contributions to other committees. This accounting heading does not prove that every dollar comes from the CAP’s own resources alone.

Individual contributions channelled through an intermediary are governed by specific rules. The CEF requires, inter alia, the identification of the original donor and provides for a statement of revenue and disbursements when the funds go through the intermediary committee account. The same dollar can thus appear at several stages of its journey. Adding the CAP revenue, donations received by applicants and expenditure by beneficiary committees would create double counting.

These financial statements have an order-in-council date, separate from their consultation date. They do not represent the final cost of the cycle. Rapid notices of independent expenditure, submitted within 24 or 48 hours, must be reconciled with periodic declarations and their amendments before any consolidation. The CEF points out that its tables from regular reports do not include these quick notices.

A legal framework does not remove the question of influence

For elections in the 2025-2026 cycle, an individual’s contribution to a candidate is capped at $3,500 per election. The ACAN for a multi-candidate committee is limited to $5,000 per candidate and election. Primary and general elections are separate elections.

An independent expense pays for a communication calling to elect or beat an identified candidate. It must not be coordinated with its campaign or a party and is not subject to a ceiling of amounts. The funds are spent by the external actor, not given to the candidate. It is this distinction that allows super CAPs to weigh heavily on competition without transferring their budget to the beneficiary campaign.

Democratic criticism can therefore focus on the concentration of resources, without imputing unproven corruption. Concentrated resources make it possible to have an advertising or organizational presence difficult to match. They can change the conditions of the competition. To claim that they bought a parliamentary vote, determined a policy, or caused a defeat, additional evidence would be needed on this specific decision.

Gaza and Israel in a more divided opinion

The environment in which these resources are mobilized has changed. A Pew Research Center survey conducted from 23 to 29 March 2026 among 3,507 adults measured 60% of the negative views against Israel, compared with 53% in 2025 and 42% in 2022. The proportion of Democrats and independents close to the party was 80 per cent, compared with 41 per cent among their Republican counterparts. These data concern Israel, not AIPAC, and do not measure voting intentions.

A Chicago Council report released on October 5 provides a more recent landmark, but it dates back to July 10-21. Of the 2,156 adults surveyed, 56% wanted to reduce or eliminate US military aid to Israel: 21% reduced, 35% stopped. In a separate question, 57 per cent supported restrictions preventing the use of such aid in Israeli operations against Palestinians. The margin of error reported for the complete sample is 2.2 points.

This makes the defence of current levels of military aid politically more difficult, particularly in some democratic electorates. It does not allow to calculate how many votes an association would cost to AIPAC. A country’s unfavourable opinion, a disagreement over Gaza and the choice of a candidate are different variables. Participation, purchasing power and political offer can also be a factor in final arbitration.

Support from AIPAC for the Michigan event

Michigan’s Liberal Senate primary illustrates the limits of financial leverage. Abdul El-Sayed beat Haley Stevens in August. The U.S. press reports that UDP spent more than $30 million in support of Stevens, while noting that AIPAC PAC had not provided official public support. The distinction between external expenditure and formal labelling is therefore indispensable.

According to the American press, Mike Rogers’ allies have asked AIPAC not to advertise in its favour.

On November 1, Stevens then supported Republican Rogers, a rupture reported by a news agency that accentuates the democratic divisions. The fact is established; Its effect on the general election is not inferred here.

In Missouri, Wesley Bell won a new primary against Cori Bush on August 4, 2026, with renewed support from AIPAC according to a news agency. This counter-example prohibits the association from being presented to the organisation as a universal handicap.

What money can bring and what accounts don’t say

An economic reading must distinguish the resources committed from the performance achieved. Spending more makes it possible to finance more activity; This does not guarantee that the message will convince. Very visible support can also give the opponent a subject of mobilization. Both mechanisms can coexist in the same race. Their respective importance requires an investigation, not a division of the amount spent by the number of votes.

The problem of causality begins with the choice of beneficiaries. An organization can support a candidate because it already shares its positions. A correlation between funding and parliamentary voting is not sufficient to establish that funding has changed the position of the elected candidate. Similarly, a defeat despite high spending does not indicate what would have happened without them. Outgoing status, positions on other subjects, opposing campaigns and local characteristics should be included in the analysis.

AIPAC remains an identifiable American organization whose activities can be examined through accounts, declarations and positions. It presents its mission as the strengthening of the American-Israeli partnership. It alone does not represent American Jews, all the support for Israel or the Israeli government. Collectively assigning one’s choices to a population would prevent an analysis of political responsibilities and differences.

The October 21 reorientation retains several instruments of action while modifying the organisation’s public exhibition. The decisive question becomes that of the conditions under which this power still produces a political advantage. The accounts inform the means; election results establish the winners; Neither alone is sufficient to explain the motivations of the voters.

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