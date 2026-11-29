Youssef Raggi must start an official visit to Kuwait at the invitation of his counterpart. The Lebanese minister said he wanted to express Beirut’s solidarity after the attack that killed two Italian nationals on 26 November. The Lebanese Embassy also announced a meeting with the Lebanese community on 1 December.

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Youssef Raggi announced that he would travel to Kuwait to express Lebanon’s solidarity after the attacks against the emirate. The Lebanese Embassy confirmed the official visit at the invitation of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. It also announced a meeting with the Lebanese community on Tuesday, 1 December.

The Lebanese Minister for Foreign Affairs explained in an interview published on 28 November that he wished to move forward in order to mark Beirut’s support for the authorities and the people of Kuwait. The official visit is announced on Monday. The embassy, which had mentioned an arrival on Sunday in its first announcement, presented the strengthening of bilateral cooperation as one of the objectives of displacement.

A visit after the death of two Italians

The displacement occurred after the drone attack on Thursday 26 November, which killed two Italian nationals and injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs assigns responsibility to Iran, which denies. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack the next day and called on the parties to hold back. His statement does not designate a person responsible.

Raggi has included this visit in the resumption of official exchanges with the Gulf countries. He presented it as a follow-up to the displacement of President Joseph Aoun to Kuwait in May 2025. The Embassy announced discussions on relations between the two countries and ways to develop their cooperation. No agreement to sign or financial commitment has been announced at this stage.

Raggi defends state monopoly of arms

In the same interview, the minister warned Hezbollah not to undermine internal security, claiming that the patience of the state and the population had limits. He defended the phased implementation of the Army’s plan on the arms monopoly, which was reviewed by the government in September 2025. His remarks do not announce a new decision by the Council of Ministers or a change of timetable.

Raggi also brought the seizure of Qa’a explosives closer to the Becharre and Dahr al-Badar records. He sees the evidence of a network, an assessment that is not a judicial finding. The army’s first communiqué on the seizure of Qaa did not attribute the cargo to Hezbollah. The qualification of the facts and the responsibilities remain the responsibility of the judicial investigation.

A reception for Lebanese in Kuwait

The Lebanese ambassador, Ghadi Khoury, is scheduled to receive members of the Lebanese community on Tuesday, 1 December, at 6 p.m. Kuwait time, at the Embassy. The diplomatic representative indicated that guests had to confirm their presence in advance to access the site.

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