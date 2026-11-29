The Saudi-led coalition called on civilians to leave the Ras Issa crossing on the Yemeni Red Sea coast on Sunday. The Houthis claim that the site was then hit. There is still no independent assessment of the damage or consequences for supply.

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The Saudi-led coalition called on civilians to leave the port of Ras Issa in the Yemeni province of Hodeida on Sunday, 29 November. The Houthis then claimed that the terminal had been hit. No independent victim or damage assessment was available at midday.

The coalition spokesman, General Turki al-Maliki, initially presented the appeal as a security measure. He then announced that the coalition was conducting a military response, which he justified with houthy attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. This statement does not specify what damage was caused to the Ras Issa crossing or how many people had left the site.

A hit reported by the Houthis

The Houthis, who control the area, attributed a strike to Saudi Arabia on Ras Issa after the warning was issued. Their military spokesman, Yahya Saree, threatened Saudi ports of the Red Sea in return. The announcement of these threats does not confirm a further attack on Saudi facilities.

The Ras Issa terminal is located in the same governorate as the city of Hodeida, but it is not the port of the city. The alert announced Sunday concerns the Ras Issa terminal, not all the ports of the province. No interruption of commercial traffic throughout the sector was announced at this point.

Fuel, a challenge for civilian services

Ras Issa is a fuel terminal. By April 2025, American strikes had already hit the port and its surroundings. The United Nations reported civilian casualties, including five injured humanitarian workers, and its expert group documented damage to the facilities. This assessment does not concern the events of this Sunday.

Imported fuel feeds transportation that distributes food, as well as generators and water pumps. A lasting interruption of unloading would therefore have consequences beyond the docks. In an economic point published in November, UNICEF estimated that approximately 18.3 million people in Yemen would face high levels of acute food insecurity in 2026, in a context of pressure on food and energy prices. It is not established that the strike reported on Sunday interrupted deliveries.

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