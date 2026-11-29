An oven in Bikfaya and a minnow sales network in Bekaa show two ways to earn food income after a loss of employment in the bank.

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In Bikfaya, Jinane Hayek moved from the bank to a neighborhood oven. Agnès Gabriel chose another occupation in the same field: selling canned foods and ingredients prepared by women from Lebanese villages. Both claim to have lost their jobs in the banking sector. One manufactures and sells in the same place; The other is looking for opportunities for people who produce elsewhere.

In Bikfaya, a bakery that sells locally

Jinane Hayek lost her job in 2021, after a long career in the bank. It opened Neswen el-Furn in Bikfaya, Metn. The oven sells manouchés, including zaatar or cheese. The team is composed of women and divides the tasks of dough, cooking and service. The sale at the counter directly puts the price paid by the customer against the cost of the oven: raw materials, energy, personal and unsold. There is nothing here to quantify the margin of trade or the remuneration of the team.

By placing the mango on the list of intangible cultural heritage in 2023, UNESCO noted that its preparation is passed on to both families and small bakeries and that its marketing is part of the local economy. Recognition concerns practice in Lebanon, not a particular establishment.

In the Bekaa, sell the products of several villages

Agnès Gabriel, who is also a former member of the banking sector, launched Nakhet al-Dayaa to place on the market mune products, preparations generally intended for preservation. Among the localities where she said she had selected products were Al-Qaeda, Younine and Machghara. The catalogue includes kichek, pomegranate molasses, jams and orange blossom water. In this model, the products of several villages must be grouped together, presented for sale and reach a clientele beyond the place of production.

In order to know what these sales relate to each producer, it would be necessary to know the volumes sold, the price at the workshop and the payment period. These elements, such as the starting capital of both companies and the addresses of all resellers, were not made public.

What the two paths do not say about the labour market

The Lebanese Labour Force Survey conducted with the International Labour Organization in January 2022 measured unemployment of 32.7% among working women, compared with 28.4% among working men. These rates do not describe the situation of 2026 or the banks alone. In a municipality in Bekaa, Dalhamieh, FAO documented a third model: a fruit and vegetable drying unit created with training, equipment and subsidy. When the war closed the markets, the local was converted into a kitchen for displaced families. This assistance is specific to the FAO-supported project; There is nothing to establish for both commercial conversions.

In Bikfaya, the customer buys a product that comes out of the oven. The company of Agnes Gabriel creates a common point of sale for producers scattered between several villages. The effect on employment is therefore not measured in the same way: hours of paid work in one case, orders and prices paid to workshops in the other.

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