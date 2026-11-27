The Lebanese Prime Minister said that Paris was preparing a text to maintain certain UNIFIL tasks after 31 December, without agreement on the future.

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Nawaf Salam stated Friday, 27 November, that France was preparing a draft resolution to allow UNIFIL to continue certain tasks in South Lebanon after 31 December, during the withdrawal of peacekeepers. The Prime Minister cited demining, accompanying humanitarian convoys and reporting of violations. According to him, Washington is willing to consider this option. Nothing has yet been adopted by the Security Council.

Tasks to be maintained, not extension of mandate

The project referred to by the Head of Government is aimed at the period when troops will gradually leave Lebanon. He does not decide which mechanism will succeed them. Salam presents it as a way of saving time to negotiate the follow-up, and affirms that any force to deploy to the South should receive the endorsement of the Security Council. Paris did not make public the text described by the Prime Minister.

The difference with a general extension of the mandate lies in authorized tasks. Resolution 2790 sets the end of operations at 31 December 2026 and provides for withdrawal in the following year. During the withdrawal, UNIFIL is already able to secure its facilities, monitor their surroundings and contribute, within its capabilities, to the protection of civilians and the delivery of assistance. It does not maintain the mandate of patrolling and observation as it is now exercised. A new text could clarify or expand what peacekeepers would still be allowed to do.

Members defend six months without mission reduction

Nawaf Salam also received seven MPs on Friday to support UNIFIL. At the end of the meeting, Melhem Khalaf stated that the group was defending six months of unreduced retention after 31 December. He recalled that 86 Members had supported the process. The record of the Grand Sérail reflects the Member’s remarks: it does not present a Security Council decision or agreed timetable. This parliamentary request goes further than the maintenance of certain tasks described by Salam in his interview.

For the inhabitants, the question of displacement and relief

The functions listed by Salam have different consequences. Mine clearance can once again make the access on which the inhabitants and the relief depend. The accompanying convoys concern the movement of humanitarian teams and supply. The findings of violations document incidents beyond the protection of United Nations rights of way alone. The scope, staffing and duration of these missions were not announced.

Negotiations with Israel remain on hold, according to Salam

The Prime Minister distinguishes the discussion on the UN presence from negotiations with Israel. According to him, these were not broken, but formal talks were suspended pending the formation of an Israeli government. On the post-FINUL side, the Quai d’Orsay indicated on 18 November that it was continuing consultations on a security arrangement for the South. This position does not constitute confirmation of the precise project described by Salam on Friday.

As at 27 November, the Security Council ‘ s timetable remains that of resolution 2790. No vote was taken on the additional functions that UNIFIL could perform during its withdrawal and the structure that would then take over.

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