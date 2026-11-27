WFP reduced its coverage to just over three million people. Fighting and impassable roads hinder deliveries, especially to Kordofan.

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The World Food Programme (WFP) reports that it has reached just over three million people in the Sudan, up from over four million in August. The decrease is due to funding cuts in September. In some areas, fighting and road conditions also prevent the availability of assistance.

In Kordofan, the journey is part of the risk

On 30 August, two WFP food trucks were hit by an air attack near Dilling, South Kordofan. The Executive Director of the program, Luke Lindberg, also reported to his Board in November that a WFP driver had been killed in October while delivering aid to communities in the region. WFP did not present these two incidents as a single event.

The difficulties are not limited to attacks. During his visit to the Sudan, the Director of WFP cited roads blocked or weathered. His agency also reported that access permits remained difficult to obtain. The one-time opening of a journey allows for delivery, but does not mean that organizations can return regularly to the same localities.

One-off deliveries, fewer beneficiaries

Distributions did not cease everywhere. WFP documented, inter alia, its activities in the Goz el-Salam camp in Kosti, where families from Darfur live. This distribution in a reception place does not provide information on the quantities reached in the villages of origin or on the regularity of deliveries to Kordofan.

In its 12 November communiqué, WFP estimates that approximately 900,000 people have lost access to its food aid in recent months. This is an estimate of the decline in its own coverage, not a count of people in starvation. The Agency is worth $520 million in funding to provide food and nutrition assistance to 5.4 million people by April 2027. This figure corresponds to the target financed by the call, not the number of beneficiaries already served.

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