Tripoli harbour was distinguished in Beirut. Two different figures are circulating for October traffic; the port posts 19,346 on its site.

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The port of Tripoli received Wednesday 25 November in Beirut the price of the year’s port presented at the Robban Assafina maritime forum. The management of the port announced the distinction after the ceremony, organized at the Phoenicia hotel. The trophy rewards infrastructure development and efficiency in the processing of goods. It does not amount to a statistical classification of all ports in the Mediterranean.

A professional competition, not a traffic classification

The category regulation focuses on investments in infrastructure and methods that make freight flow more efficient and reliable. The organiser states that applications are evaluated by a jury of professionals. The documents consulted do not give details of the ratings awarded to Tripoli, the names of the evaluators in this category, or the complete list of the ports compared for this price.

Two figures published for October traffic

The office’s site of operation of the port of Tripoli publishes a record19,346 containersin its English and Arabic versions. The balance sheet released on 9 November gave 18,714 for the same month. The difference is 632 units; the available publications do not say where it comes from. They do not indicate whether the perimeter has changed or whether one of the figures has been revised.

The advertisements speak of containers: this is not necessarily a 20 foot equivalent count, where a 40 foot box counts for two. These figures also do not break down the October traffic between containers to the local market and those transferred to another vessel.

To illustrate the evolution of the establishment, management is also approaching about 800,000 tons of goods in 2009 and three million in 2024. It announced $28 million in income for 2025, compared to $7 million in 2009. These series measure different things: tonnage is a weight, containers are handled units and the amount of revenue does not correspond to the benefit of the port.

For an exporter from the North, the test is concrete: number of departures to its markets, delay in depositing a container on board and fees charged for this operation. Neither the October record nor the October record is published. They alone would measure the impact of investments on the cost and time of transport of enterprises.

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