The training project announced with the Emirates targets the general public. The competition invites students to design applications for public services.

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On 26 November, Minister of State Kamal Shehadi presented two different projects: to familiarize one million Lebanese with artificial intelligence tools and to reward students who design applications for public services. The first is aimed at a broad audience. The second is for university students. The advertisements consulted do not provide a public registration form or complete regulations.

Learn to use AI, not promise a million degrees

The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the initiative on 25 September in New York, following the meeting between Nawaf Salam and Deputy Prime Minister Emirati Abdullah bin Zayed. The text provides basic training at the general AI: making a request, giving the tool the right context and using it at work or in everyday life. It targets Lebanese of various ages and profiles. This is neither a list of admission conditions nor a professional certification advertisement.

In Beirut, on 26 November, the government presented this initiative at the meeting on artificial intelligence and digital services with Emirate Minister Ohood Al Roumi. One million is a target, not the number of people registered. The announcements consulted do not specify the cohort schedule, the languages of the courses, the eligibility of Lebanese living abroad or the validation procedures. Effective access will be assessed on the basis of a notice of registration and criteria published by the programme.

An Application Competition for Universities

According to the Lebanese presidency, Kamal Shehadi also announced a reward to university students who are developing the three best applications in a competition for government services. This announcement is not valid for applications. The composition of the teams, dates, usable data and evaluation criteria remain to be confirmed in the regulations. The National Olympiad of AI, presented by Notre Dame University–Louaize, is aimed at high school students and operates under another system.

Cooperation on digital administration is a third aspect: it concerns institutions and services, not individual admission to training. Funding, tools deployed and the availability of a service for the public must be verified project by project. The previous protocol with Oracle on cloud computing and AI skills is not enough to establish joint entries with the two announcements of November 26.

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