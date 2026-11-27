David Lisnard is re-elected head of the AMF, Teddy Ringer brings the prison debate to Béziers and Marine Le Pen presents his proposals for the overseas. The polls shed light on several possible duels, without deciding the qualification.

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The Congress of Mayors brought the presidential elections back from 2027 to a question on the ground: which elected officials will agree to nominate the candidates, and what do they expect from the next head of state? Between the re-election of David Lisnard as head of the AMF, Teddy Riner’s move to Béziers and Marine Le Pen’s overseas announcements, the week of November 21-27 put three topics at the forefront: public services, the rules of access to the election and the choices of politicians in the hypothesis of a duel Le Pen-Mélenchon.

In the Congress of Mayors, a vote that does not win

On 25 November, David Lisnard was re-elected President of the Association of Mayors of France with 72.06 % of the vote, against the Mayor of Seals, Philippe Laurent. The result measures its support within the association, according to the rules of this internal election. He does not measure his chances in the national electorate or the number of signatures he would obtain for the presidential elections. In the aisles of the Porte de Versailles, candidates solicited elected representatives whose concerns are not limited to their preference for the Elysée.

The resolution adopted by the Congress gives examples: flood prevention, access to care, daily safety and support for students with disabilities. The AMF believes that municipalities are assuming increasing responsibilities in these areas and calls for national rules to be adapted to local needs. She intends to send a manifesto to all candidates at the beginning of 2027. It is on specific commitments, for example the share of funding left to municipalities or the freedom to set up a service, that it will be possible to compare the responses.

The CEVIPOF and AMF survey, conducted online from 5 October to 13 November, collected 4,489 complete responses out of 33,345 requested mayors. The published results are not rectified. Among respondents, 71% reported difficulties in accessing a treating physician. Almost half refuse to sponsor, particularly for fear that this gesture will be read as political support. These data describe the elected responses that participated in the survey. They are not a survey of residents.

De Villepin and Riner: what a promise of signature is worth

Dominique de Villepin, who declared himself on 20 November, opened on the site of La France Humaniste a form for the elected representatives willing to sponsor it. It is a campaign tool. The official compendium follows another procedure: the Constitutional Council controls the presentations made to it by the elected representatives. At least 500 are required, coming from at least 30 departments or similar communities, without more than one tenth of the required total coming from the same territory. The Council shall publish the names of the elected representatives whose presentations it has validated. A commitment announced by a candidate is therefore not included in the official statement for this reason alone.

This Friday, Teddy Riner chose another field: the Béziers prison, where he announced to visit at the invitation of Mayor Robert Ménard. In his message of 27 November, he cited overcrowding, the safety of supervisors, the execution of sentences and recidivism. Ménard had indicated upstream that receiving judoka was not a commitment to him.

As of 1 October, the Ministry of Justice reports that 828 persons were detained for 389 places in the Beziers detention centre, or 212.9 per cent of the population. In the detention centre area of the same institution, there were 410 places for 420 places. At the national level, detention centres and their neighbourhoods were 178% out of place for minors, compared with 143.3 % for all prisons. These differences make it possible to clarify the debate on places: a capacity available in another category of detention does not respond mechanically to the saturation of a prison. Ringer’s message sets campaign topics, without announcing a number of places or a funding schedule.

Mayotte: Marine Le Pen’s proposal and the law in force

Marine Le Pen presented Friday its overseas orientations at Châteauroux. Among them, the abolition of the possibility of acquiring French nationality by virtue of birth and residence for children born in Mayotte to foreign parents. The current law is already derogating. Since the law of 12 May 2025, the conditions of articles 21-7 and 21-11 of the Civil Code apply in this case only if both parents had been residing regularly in France for more than a year at the birth of the child. The law provides for a separate regime where filiation is established only in respect of a single parent. The RN proposal goes beyond this hardening.

The ultramarine campaign is not just about nationality law. The spatial comparison of prices published from the 2022 surveys shows an average difference of 8.9% in Réunion, 15.8% in Guadeloupe and 10.3% in Mayotte, excluding rents for the latter territory. These figures compare price levels with Hexagon: they do not measure inflation by 2026. They explain, on the other hand, why an overseas programme must specify, territory by territory, what prices it intends to lower and by what means.

The presentation was also caught up in the controversy over anti-Semitic messages attributed to Jordan Bardella, who contests their fatherhood. Marine Le Pen maintained on Friday his confidence in the president of the RN and stated that she intended to appoint him to Matignon if elected. This is a campaign intention, distinct from the question of who will actually come in the party’s colours.

The Pen–Mélenchon: positions for a hypothetical duel

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan said on Thursday 26 November that he would vote for Jean-Luc Mélenchon in a second round that would oppose Marine Le Pen. This conditional choice is not a first-round support for the unsuccessful candidate. Conversely, Édouard Philippe indicated that he would vote blank in the same configuration. Both statements deal with a specific scenario: they do not assume withdrawals, alliances or even the composition of the first round. They show that politicians do not all hear the same thing by « damaging ».

What the November 18–19 and 25–26 surveys measure

OpinionWay, for CNews, interviewed online, on 25 and 26 November, 912 registered voters from a sample of 1,020 quota-built adults. The result of the first round is based on 596 certain people voting and expressing a choice. In the tested configuration, Marine Le Pen obtained 33%, Jean-Luc Mélenchon 16%, David Lisnard 12%, Raphaël Glucksmann 10% and Édouard Philippe 8%. Dominique de Villepin and Teddy Riner are measured at 2% each. For a score of around 30% based on 600 respondents, the notice indicates an indicative uncertainty of approximately 3.7 points to 95%. Small differences, especially between candidates at 8, 10 and 12 per cent, are therefore not sufficient in themselves to establish a stable order.

In the hypothetical duel between Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, OpinionWay obtained 69% against 31% of the votes cast on a basis of 460 people some of whom went to vote who chose a candidate. The notice states separately that 33% of the respondents in the sample do not express their intention to vote in this duel. Toluna Harris Interactive, for M6, RTL and L The institute indicates a margin of ±1.4 to ±3.0 points depending on the score for the overall results. The dates, bases and adjustments differ: the four points between the two studies do not show a progression of Marine Le Pen from week to week.

Three deadlines will allow us to go beyond these opinion photographs: the publication of the manifesto of the AMF announced in early 2027, the submission of proposals encrypted by the teams and, finally, the official validation of the presentations. Until then, a re-election to the AMF, a consultation of voting intentions and a sponsorship campaign have taken place in three different realities.

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