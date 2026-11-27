Nawaf Salam gathered donors on 26 November. In Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiyé, the work file lists the pipelines to be repaired, but the contract is still being evaluated.

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Nawaf Salam gathered donors on 26 November. In Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiyé, the work file lists the pipelines to be repaired, but the contract is still being evaluated.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam gathered on Thursday, 26 November, donors at the Grand Sérail to take stock of the national plan for the return, rehabilitation and restoration of essential services. The meeting, which included the Minister of Social Affairs Haneen Sayed and the President of the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), Mohammad Ali Kabbani, resulted in neither the announcement of a village-by-village calendar nor new figures for repaired housing.

In Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiyé, two of the six pilot municipalities, a public procurement allows to follow a concrete part of the plan: the restoration of water. The two municipalities are part of the same tender, but the damage and nature of the works differ.

In Srifa, sections to be taken over

The July diagnosis attached to the CDR file classifies damage to Srifa’s distribution network as moderate, with interventions concentrated in particular near destroyed buildings and on work interrupted by the war. The file is approximately 2.5 kilometres from the relevant distribution sections. It also shows damage visible on the 300 cubic metres tank, without apparent leakage during inspection. The document requires further verification; It does not constitute a certificate of water supply to the inhabitants today.

In Zawtar al-Gharbiyé, reconnect pumping to the village

The diagnosis finds the damage to Zawtar al-Gharbiye more serious. The well head was destroyed during the survey and the pipes connecting the well, pumping station and reservoir were severely damaged. The list includes approximately 900 metres of connecting line and 5 kilometres of distribution network, with interim quantities. In a report published in October, the United Nations reported that the village depended on water delivered by truck and did not yet have a solution for electricity. The Order of Malta has documented a health and humanitarian response to more than 150 families, without the recovery of public networks.

Housing: common measures, no results per village

On 20 August, Nawaf Salam had requested to accelerate the purchase of prefabricated housing and to initiate repairs to houses that were not completely destroyed. He also requested coordination with Social Affairs for rent aid. The public statements consulted do not give the number of households in Srifa or Zawtar benefiting from these measures. Water works form a separate market.

The CDR states that the offers for the six villages were submitted by 13 November and remain under evaluation. Funding is provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the World Bank. The contract form shall not publish any awardee or date of commissioning of the networks.

Archive photo: Khiam seen from Marjayoun. This view of southern Lebanon does not represent Srifa or Zawtar al-Gharbiyé. François El Bacha / Libnanews.

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