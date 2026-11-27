The Ukrainian President blames Washington for giving priority to the Middle East. He claims that US deliveries of air defence missiles are slow, while the EU refers its discussions on additional aid to December.

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The Ukrainian President blames Washington for giving priority to the Middle East. He claims that US deliveries of air defence missiles are slow, while the EU refers its discussions on additional aid to December.

Volodymyr Zelensky asked the United States to step up pressure on Russia in an interview broadcast Friday, November 27. The Ukrainian President questions Washington’s attitude in the talks and says that the priority given to the Middle East is reflected in US aid to Ukraine. The declaration is not accompanied by the announcement of a new US sanction or a change in the timetable for negotiations.

Kyiv challenges Washington’s position as a mediator

Zelensky said that Donald Trump presented Vladimir Putin as a friend after their meeting in China. He believes that the neutrality displayed by the United States in its mediation does not make enough difference between the country that launched the invasion and the country that suffered it. He calls on Washington to use his weight to get concessions from Moscow.

Air defence deliveries at the heart of disagreement

The Ukrainian President also claimed that US deliveries of Patriot missiles were slow while Ukraine lacked interceptors against ballistic missiles. According to him, Washington devotes more attention to the Middle East. He did not quantify late deliveries and no new Pentagon calendar was announced in response to this interview.

The day before, Zelensky announced that Kyiv was working with his partners to provide additional support to protect his infrastructure. He had also said that, according to the information available to him, Russia was preparing for a further major strike. This warning was not the announcement of an attack that had already occurred.

Europe refers discussions on additional aid to December

In Brussels, the President of the European Council, António Costa, said that 24 states supported the additional funding project for 2027, including Bulgaria for the non-military component alone. The Commission proposal can reach EUR 45 billion. Leaders must come back to the issue in December: this political support is not worth adopting the loan or the payment schedule.

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