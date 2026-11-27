Shereen Kouwatly’s painting exhibition is open to the public from December 2 to 20, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., in NoCK, in the Saifi district of Beirut.

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Shereen Kouwatly presents « What remains buried » at No Chef in the Kitchen (NoCK), in the Saifi district of Beirut. The exhibition, presented by NoCK and Menart Fair under the police station in Laured-Hauteville, is open to the public from December 2 to 20, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Memory as a starting point

In Shereen Kouwatly’s canvases, organic forms emerge from layers of translucent colors. The exhibition brings this work closer to memory and the feeling of belonging: what remains of the idea of « home » when it is detached from a specific place? This question extends in Beirut the theme « Where Is Home? », chosen by Menart Fair for its Paris edition in October.

Practical information

Public visit: wednesday 2 to sunday 20 december 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the schedule announced by the organizers.

wednesday 2 to sunday 20 december 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the schedule announced by the organizers. Place:NoCK (No Chef in the Kitchen), Émile Rayes Building, Youssef Hani Street, Saifi, Beirut.

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