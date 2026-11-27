Second in Group F with six wins, Lebanon receives China on Sunday. The result will weigh on the ranking and, in the event of a tie, the score gap could count.

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Second in Group F with six wins, Lebanon receives China on Sunday. The result will weigh on the ranking and, in the event of a tie, the score gap could count.

Lebanon remains the second-largest Asian qualifying group in World 2027 after losing 86–82 to Japan. He scored six victories and three defeats, against seven victories and two defeats for Japan. South Korea and China follow, with five wins each, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have four.

The Lebanese selection receives China on Sunday 29 November at 9 p.m., Beirut time, at the Nouhad Nawfal complex. On the same day, Saudi Arabia received South Korea and Qatar played against Japan.

A win would put China in two matches

A success would bring Lebanon to seven victories against five for China. South Korea, even winning in Saudi Arabia, would only have six. Lebanon would therefore remain among the two teams with the most wins at the end of the day, two games at the end. A victory on Sunday would not be synonymous with an acquired qualification.

In the event of defeat, China would instead join Lebanon with six victories and four defeats. It would then have won both of their confrontations and would lead Lebanon in a départage limited to these two teams. If South Korea also wins, three teams would end up with six victories: then a mini-classification of their confrontations would have to be established, rather than comparing only Lebanon and China.

Why the score gap can count

China won the go 89–87 game on August 31. If the two teams end up tied and are alone, a Lebanese victory on Sunday with three or more points would reverse the cumulative gap in both matches. A two-point victory would clear the gap exactly and involve the following criteria of the Regulation. A one-point victory would leave China ahead on the cumulative gap, in the same case of two tie.

FIBA rules provide for the qualification of the first three teams in each of the two groups and the best fourth. Qatar, qualified as host country, does not occupy a place in the final qualifying ranking, even if the results of its matches are retained. The rankings displayed after the meeting with Japan do not yet correspond to the table that will assign the places to the World.

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