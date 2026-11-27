The Lebanese army announces four arrests after a shooting in Laylaki, Baabda district. It refers to a personal dispute and does not specify the number of victims.

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The Lebanese Army announced four arrests following the shootings on Thursday 26 November in Laylaki, Baabda district. The army command places the origin of the case in a personal dispute. He confirmed that people had been affected, without giving any figures or specifying the follow-up.

Four arrests confirmed by the army

The command indicates that a unit intervened to end the confrontation and that four people were subsequently arrested. Research continued, according to the November 26 press release. The army does not specify the role it assigns to each of the arrested persons or who opened fire. An arrest does not amount to an indictment or conviction.

The balance sheet and the precise origin of the dispute remain to be established

The first reviews varied. Some reported injuries, others also reported deaths. The military statement does not confirm the number of victims or allow for the separation of these figures. Nor does it confirm the precise cause of the dispute beyond the qualification of personal dispute.

No decision of the Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office or criminalization is indicated in this communiqué. There is nothing in the official evidence available to attribute the shots to a party. Individual responsibilities and the human assessment remain to be established by the investigation and the competent authorities.

Illustration: The Lebanese Army, an archival photograph published in February 2025 by the Direction de l ́Orientation. This image does not show Laylaki’s intervention.

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